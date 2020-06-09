Bubba Wallace on Confederate flags: "Get them out of here"

Wallace joined Don Lemon on CNN Monday night to discuss NASCAR's stand against racism and the moment of silence Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Lemon said he was "amazed" by the response from NASCAR and its drivers. The CNN anchor asked Wallace what the next course of action from the sport should be, to which he replied: “That's a good question. That's why these conversations are being had right now."

Wallace was also asked about Kirk Price, the NASCAR official who dropped to one knee during pre-race ceremonies. Price is a U.S. Army veteran.

No NASCAR driver has knelt during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against people of color, but the symbolic action gained national attention when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick did so in 2016. Several athletes joined him in solidarity, but the form of peaceful protest was highly controversial in the eyes of some. Wallace told Lemon that if he had seen Price kneeling, he would have joined him.

"I'm still doing a lot of learning myself, don't get me wrong, I don't know everything about what's going on in the world but that's what we are trying to deliver the message about. Listen and learn to be able to better educate ourselves."

Pre-race tribute to social unrest

