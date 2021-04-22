Bubba Wallace to be center of new Netflix docuseries

Netflix announced Thursday it is teaming up with NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace for a documentary series as he competes for the newly formed 23XI Racing team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of Wallace, who has been at the forefront of NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing.

You know me…I like to keep things real and raw. Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys. 🤘🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 22, 2021

The production companies are 300 Studios and Boardwalk Pictures. The director is Erik Parker, previously known for directing “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.”

Executive producers include Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Pictures; and Matt Summers, Tim Clark and Tally Hair for NASCAR.

The release date of the documentary will be announced at a later time.

This docuseries marks NASCAR’s second project with Netflix. The comedy series, “The Crew,” debuted earlier this year, starring Kevin James and featuring cameos from drivers Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer.

