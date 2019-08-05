Bubba Wallace blasts Kyle Busch in expletive-filled tirade after wrecking him

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Bubba Wallace sent an expletive-laden message Sunday to Kyle Busch at Watkins Glen International, and he wants the rest of NASCAR’s premier series to hear it.

“I’m going to get my respect on the track, and I don’t care who it is,” Wallace said. “That’s for when guys fail to think about the young guys, I guess, or with me.

“I won’t put up with no shit. So I flat out wrecked his ass back.”

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver said his No. 43 Chevrolet spun into the wall on Lap 39 because Busch “just run me the (expletive) over. I don’t care if I’m two years in, rookie stripes or what.”

So Wallace returned the favor on Lap 62, turning Busch just before the entry to Turn 1 (to loud cheers from the grandstands) after they made contact several times off Turn 7 and down the frontstretch (watch video above).

“I guess we’re even,” Wallace said . “We’ll see.“

Asked about the incidents with Wallace and with William Byron earlier in the race, Busch’s only reply was, “You saw it.”

This is the second consecutive race in which Wallace has been involved in an incident with another driver. He angered Daniel Suarez after Pocono Raceway with an obscene gesture, which Wallace said he had made in jest as he does with many veterans such as Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

But Sunday’s revenge was no laughing matter for the second-year driver, had five victories for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the truck series from 2013-14.

“That’s what happens when you get run over,” said Wallace, who was met with fist bumps and congratulations from several team members after parking his battered Camaro near pit entry. “You just pay him back. So I won’t be like, ‘Oh, it’s Kyle Busch, he didn’t mean to.’

“(Expletive) him.”

With that, Wallace briskly marched away from two reporters and hung a right out of the pit lane. As he strode down an alley leading to the Cup garage, a fan yelled, “Bubba, you the man!”