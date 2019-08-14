Bubba takes early lead in vote for fan favorite Darlington throwback scheme

What do “Days of Thunder,” The Intimidator, the grandson of “The King” and the Wienermobile have in common?

You wouldn’t think there would be much binding them all together, but all are inspirations for throwback schemes that will run at Darlington Raceway for the weekend of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 1 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

And all those schemes are vying for the coveted “Best in Show” title that will crown the fan-favorite scheme.

This year, the track “Too Tough to Tame” celebrates the NASCAR era from 1990-94 — a span when Richard Petty’s career was wrapping up but Jeff Gordon’s was just beginning.

Voting opened Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 30, and so far, Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet honoring Adam Petty has a substantial lead on the pack.

William Byron’s “Days of Thunder” neon green look is in second, while Chase Elliott’s No. 9 in honor of his father, Awesome Bill, is third. Corey LaJoie’s No. 32 honoring Dale Jarrett is fourth, while Paul Menard’s No. 21 that celebrates late team owner Glenn Wood is fifth.

Somehow, once-perennial “Most Popular Driver” Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Series scheme honoring his father’s first premier series start doesn’t even crack the top 10.

There’s only one way to rectify that: Vote.