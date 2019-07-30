Bubba on giving Suarez middle finger gesture: 'I do it to guys I like'

CONCORD, N.C. — Bubba Wallace insists that the middle finger he flipped in the direction of Daniel Suarez in the closing laps of Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway was all in good fun.

During an event held Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Wallace took part in grading and smoothing the new backstretch chicane section of the 2.28-mile road course, the driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports entry explained there was no ill intention toward a fellow driver who he’s considered a friend.

RELATED: Bubba, Suarez get testy on pit road

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that,” Wallace said with a grin. “I was telling him he was number one, that’s good.”

Wallace went on to elaborate that he has displayed the gesture to multiple competitors to essentially lighten up the mood in the heat of the moment.

“I do it to guys I like and I can race around,” Wallace said. “Hell, if Kyle Busch or Martin Truex are coming up to lap us, I’ll give them the finger. It’s funny. We’ll talk about it and laugh at it after.”