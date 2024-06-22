Bubba Chandler fans a career-high 10 batters in Curve victory at Baysox

BOWIE, Md. – Altoona right-hander Bubba Chandler struck out a career-high 10 batters and matched his career-long outing with seven scoreless innings in a 5-0 win over the Bowie Baysox Friday night at Prince George Stadium.

After allowing a leadoff double in the first, Chandler struck out seven consecutive hitters to put his imprint on the game. Chandler sat down 16 straight batters into the sixth inning until Bowie's Alfredo Velasquez reached on an infield single. After a fly out and a walk to Dylan Beavers, Chandler finished off the sixth with a clean groundout to the shortstop and retired the side in order with his career-high 10th strikeout in the seventh.

Chandler earned his third win of the season and needed just 85 pitches to maneuver through the Baysox lineup.

The Curve built an early 5-0 lead using just three hits in the first three innings of the game. Altoona drew four straight walks in the first inning with Carter Bins drawing a bases-loaded walk to force in the first run of the game against righty Seth Johnson. Altoona added another on a wild pitch thrown by Cody Scroggins in the first and used a sacrifice bunt from Tsung-Che Cheng in the second to build a 3-0 lead.

Altoona added two more runs in the third, using a passed ball that scored Dustin Peterson and a sacrifice fly from Jase Bowen to take the early advantage. The Curve offense managed just three total baserunners after the third inning.

Tyler Samaniego worked around a pair of walks and a base hit to toss two scoreless innings and finish off Altoona’s fourth shutout win of the season.

Yoyner Fajardo and Jase Bowen each picked up two hits in the win.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night. Altoona will send right-hander Thomas Harrington, with right-hander Alex Pham on the mound for Bowie.