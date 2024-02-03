Buatsi vs Azeez time: When does fight start tonight?

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez have spent many rounds sparring together, but this evening, they will fight for real.

The British light-heavyweights will put their friendship on the back burner as they go head to head in a main event at Wembley Arena, with each man putting his unbeaten record on the line. Both fighters have held the British belt before, and one will hold it again after this bout – with a world-title shot likely incoming, too.

Thirty-year-old Buatsi (17-0, 13 knockouts) enters the fight on the back of a decision win against Pawel Stepien last May. Buatsi, 34, last fought in July, outpointing Khalid Graidia to move to 20-0 (13 KOs).

Buatsi and Azeez were first due to box one another in October, but the latter suffered a back injury in the final session of his training camp, leading the bout to be postponed.

When is the fight?

Buatsi vs Azeez will take place on Saturday 3 February at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event set to follow at around 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the fights will air live on Sky Sports Arena (from 7pm GMT) and Sky Sports Main Event (from 8.30pm GMT). The action will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Odds

Buatsi (left) and Azeez were first scheduled to clash in October (Getty Images)

Buatsi – 1/4

Azeez – 3/1

Draw – 16/1

Full card

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (light-heavyweight)

Adam Azim (C) vs Enock Poulsen (European super-lightweight title)

Caroline Dubois vs Miranda Reyes (vacant IBO women’s lightweight title)

Ben Whittaker vs Khalid Graidia (light-heavyweight)

Francesca Hennessy vs Laura Belen Valdebenito (bantamweight)

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (heavyweight)