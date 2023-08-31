BTS’ Jungkook just cut his hair super short and OMG...

Roy Rochlin - Getty Images

Erm guys, this is not a drill: Jungkook of BTS fame has cut his hair short again! This time, into a shorter mullet.

OK, dramatics aside. The South Korean musician took to TikTok to debut the latest dance challenge, to the Alesso remix of his debut solo single "Seven" featuring Cosmo US cover star Latto, At the same time, he slyly treated us to his new look. And we got a whole 360 visual of the aforementioned mullet.

To say friends, fans and myself were shook would be an understatement! I mean, in just 24 hours the 32 second clip has gained over 3.9 million likes and 11.4 million views (and counting). But are we really surprised with such a level of stardom? Spoiler: we are not.

The musician is also seen wearing a shirt from the Maison Mihara Yasuhiro x Champion collaboration. Casually disregarding the major hair transformation, the caption says: "Duet with me!❤️🔥 Show me how you enjoy #JungKook_Seven @Alesso Remix!🤳🕺💃 @JK #정국 #JungKook #NewMusic #DuetWithMe."

But as expected, the comments section is preoccupied with Jungkook's short back and sides. Read a select few of our favourite reactions below:

"The hair?!?! Jungkook?!?"

"JK WHERE DID YOUR HAIR GO (I LIKE IT)"

"Dope look 🥰"

"He looks younger with this new hairstyle. 🥹"

"New hair good !"

"HIS HAIR HES SO CUTE"

"Already miss the long hair 🥲"

"THE HAIRR?!? IDK IF ITS A GOOD THING OR BAD BUR I LIKE IT"



If you aren't up to date with Jungkook's history of new 'dos, then let us fill in you. Here is a snap of the star's locks, which he has been growing, from just last month:

R.I.P. free-flowing hair!

There's no denying Jungkook's hair is a masterpiece both before and after the chop. After all, he can do no wrong – as he record-breaking debut solo single "Seven" highlights too, a track that made him the first Korean artist ever to spend five weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200 charts, breaking the previous record held by his band BTS’s 2020 banger “Dynamite”. His record-breaking run sees him continue to top charts worldwide, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify streams.

Is his next venture haircare? More hair reveals, at least, please!

