BTN Tailgate is headed to Wisconsin this week

The Big Ten Network is headed to Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday when the Badgers host Army.

Although the Wisconsin-Army clash is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. CT start, the day will get started early with the BIG Tailgate at 9:00 a.m. CT in Madison. Big Ten Network will be showing two matchups on Saturday, beginning with Rutgers at Northwestern at 11:00 am CT.

While Wisconsin has had FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show on campus, they have yet to have a Big Ten Network tailgate this season. Under the lights at Camp Randall Wisconsin will look to pick up their second straight win. The Badgers can get back to .500 on the year with another victory.