BTN analyst expects big jump from last year for MSU football

Michigan State football is looking for a bounce back season in 2023, and one Big Ten Network analyst anticipates that’ll happen.

Gerry DiNardo of the Big Ten Network was part of the crew that stopped into see Michigan State this week, and he was impressed by what he saw from the Spartans. DiNardo was quoted saying he expects Michigan State to experience the most progress from last year in the 10 schools they had seen up until this point on their tour.

Below is the exact quote from DiNardo:

Gerry DiNardo on BTN's tour stop at Michigan State today: "This is our 10th stop, to me this is the team that has made the most progress from last year." — Jim Comparoni (@JimComparoni) August 15, 2023

I’m not surprised to hear DiNardo’s compliments of the Spartans as I personally would be very disappointed if we didn’t see Michigan State take a step forward this upcoming season.

Michigan State will officially open the season on Sept. 1 against Central Michigan from Spartan Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.

