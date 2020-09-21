Bryson Vs. Everybody: How golf’s strangest character became its best player

He’s got the dudebro look of a California high school quarterback, but the demeanor of a kid who reminds the teacher she forgot to assign homework. He swings with enough force to bring down redwoods, then calculates launch angles and spin rates like he’s tracking a shuttle launch. He’s a swollen-muscled weirdo who might just be the best thing to happen to golf in a decade. And now, Bryson DeChambeau is a U.S. Open champion.

In the strangest year golf has ever seen, it’s only fitting that the strangest golfer in the game is now at the sport’s peak — or the apex, as DeChambeau would surely say. What’s even more impressive than Sunday’s victory is just how many opponents DeChambeau had to surpass — both on and off the course — to get to this point.

Sunday’s U.S. Open victory capped a remarkable four-month stretch for the 27-year-old DeChambeau, but it was also the end point of a journey that saw DeChambeau draw laughter, memes and scoffing from pretty much every corner of the golf world. In a sport of show horses, he’s a jacked-up grizzly bear. He’s also a grizzly bear who just figured out how to win the Kentucky Derby.

A champion in college and as an amateur, he arrived on the PGA Tour sporting a driver cap like the ones favored by Payne Stewart and Ben Hogan. He could say it was a tribute all he wanted, but it still came off as an affectation. Then he sang the praises of uniform-length clubs, and an entire industry built on convincing everyday Joes and Janes they’re one precisely fitted titanium shaft away from greatness laughed at him.

But here’s the thing: All that goofy strangeness, all his talk of physics and calculus that made golf analysts chuckle and shake their heads … it was all kind of working. He notched a fourth-place finish in his first tournament after turning pro in 2016. He won once in 2017 and four times in 2018.

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, holds up the winner's trophy after winning US Open. (AP) More

Still, something eluded DeChambeau: major success. Prior to 2020, he’d never finished better than T25 at any major. He’d missed almost as many cuts (five) as he’d made (seven) as a professional. He was a threat week-to-week, but on the biggest stage, he was a cosplayer in an old-timey hat.

With all due respect to the Rocket Mortgage Classics and Northern Trust Opens of the world, golfers measure themselves by majors won. For a guy like DeChambeau, it was the easiest calculation he’d ever make: himself + majors = immortality.

So DeChambeau went full Dr. Frankenstein, with himself as his patient. He put on 20 pounds of muscle prior to quarantine, then spent lockdown reshaping himself into Golf Hulk. He devoured up to seven protein shakes a day. He lived in the gym. He reshaped his swing from the spikes up, creating a corded explosion that looks like it could dent steel.

He devised a data-driven approach based on the premise that if you hit the ball real damn far, everything else in the game becomes that much easier. And he was happy to talk at length about his theories and discoveries, no matter how much golf’s elders chuckled at him.

“My goal in playing golf and playing this game is to try and figure it out,” he said Sunday night. “I'm just trying to figure out this very complex, multivariable game, and multidimensional game as well. It's very, very difficult. It's a fun journey for me.”

It wasn’t a smooth ride. Along the way, DeChambeau found himself in scraps with everything from other players to nature itself. A sampler:

Bryson vs. fire ants. At the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in July, DeChambeau griped that some fire ants were wandering around his ball and he deserved a free drop. A rules official disagreed, and DeChambeau got a double bogey on the hole. The ants, therefore, scored a rare victory on DeChambeau.