Bryson Van Sickle named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah senior southpaw pitcher Bryson Van Sickle was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Tuesday, becoming the first Utah baseball player ever to win a major Pac-12 award.

Van Sickle is the first Utah player to win an all-conference award since C.J. Cron was named Mountain West Player of the Year back in 2011.

The former Westlake High star posted a record of 4-1 with a Pac-12 leading 2.78 ERA. Van Sickle has two complete games and has held opponents to a .226 batting average. He has 63 strikeouts and just 20 walks.

#25 Utes shocking college baseball world this season

Van Sickle was one of four Utes taking home first team All-Pac-12 honors. Infielder Core Jackson, outfielder Kai Roberts and reliever Micah Ashman were also named to the final All-Pac-12 first team.. Outfielder TJ Clarkson was named Pac-12 Honorable Mention to round out the accolades for the Utes.

Utah opens the Pac-12 Tournament Tuesday afternoon against USC.





Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.