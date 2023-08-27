Bryson Stott's solo dinger (13)
Bryson Stott belts a solo home run in the 4th to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead and tie the Phillies' team monthly home run record
Will Grier is set to play the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.
Many teams will be sitting starters in preseason finales.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Some fantasy offenses just start themselves. Scott Pianowski identifies five for the 2023 season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski analyzes the final results of a recent Yahoo Fantasy Superflex mock draft.
The 2023 season sees the end of rivalries, regional conferences and a four-team playoff. Whatever's coming next, it won't look anything like this.