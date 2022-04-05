In case you missed a couple of significant news nuggets over the last day or so, the transfer portal has sucked in a couple of more Ohio State football players. Earlier in the day yesterday, we heard that defensive back Lejond Cavazos was reportedly in the transfer portal.

Well, that was followed up by another defensive back, Bryson Shaw, also hitting the portal according to multiple sources.

In the case of both, it was a bit surprising. Not because some are departing the program, that has to happen in some shape or form because OSU is over its scholarship limit, but more because both Cavazos and Shaw figured to be deep in the mix for playing time this fall.

It just goes to show you what can happen when a new position coach comes into the fray, most notably a guy with the background and track record that new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has.

Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Posted 59 tackles last season.https://t.co/xWsWSZFGin — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 4, 2022

Knowles is clearly beginning to see what guys are going to make a difference in his new way of doing things, and maybe some of the players are also seeing the writing on the wall. Still, Shaw saw a ton of snaps last season and had been running with the first and second-team early on in spring.

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) runs during the 2022 Rose Bowl game against the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve already said it before, but you can still probably expect a few more defections as Ohio State continues to work to get down to the 85-man scholarship limit. The Buckeyes now sit at 88 (subscription may be required) with the news over the last couple of days.

Story continues

List

Ohio State football transfer portal tracker

Ohio State football QB Jack Miller suspended after arrest for OVI

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.