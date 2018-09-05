Bryson is measuring his brain waves; read about it

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Bryson DeChambeau has been registering his brain waves.

That much is clear.

For most of the rest of this you’re going to need some sort of degree in neuroscience and maybe German philosophy. I don’t know why, but it couldn’t hurt.

Per usual, it’s best to let Bryson explain himself.

On Wednesday at the BMW Championship, DeChambeau was asked about his semi-obsessive work habits. Specifically, is he at all concerned that his constant tinkering and late-night practice sessions may eventually lead to burnout?

The short answer is no, because science. The long answer is right here:

"Well, it's going to come about through having, again, a response mechanism, something that tells you you've overworked scientifically. What's been so key to me is Greg Roskopf, what he's done with my body to help me be able to perform at a higher level, even also tied in with neuroscience. These guys have been able to tell me, registering my brain waves, ‘Hey, you're overworked, man. You need a rest.’

“We can measure that before the round, after the round, anytime we want, and that's really going to help maximize my recovery and performance on and off the course.”

Roskopf is the founder of Muscle Activation Techniques, which per his website “fills the gap between the medical and the exercise fields.”

As for how exactly they’re measuring DeChambeau’s brain waves, here’s more Bryson:

"EEG, electrical current sort of thing. They put sensors – not a sensor, copper little thing that measures the frequencies that's being emitted from different parts of the brain and based on the – I won't give you everything but based on the amount of – it's a lot – based on the frequency that's being emitted what wave – you know you can go from zero to 36 hertz based on the type of frequency and the amount of energy or the amplitude, if you want to say, that's being emitted in different ranges at different times.

You can have a parasympathetic response or sympathetic response. This is a lot. Sorry for whoever is typing this or recording this.

But I'm trying to get myself more into a parasympathetic response, which is more of a restful state. Sympathetic stress is a stress state and that's what I'm trying to accomplish.

Throughout the whole day, I'm always in a restless state, not a stress state. I don't know if that makes sense. That's how you measure it though, through an EEG machine and some other things I'm not going to tell you."

Got it.