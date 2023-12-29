Bryson Eason previews 2024 Citrus Bowl
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bryson Eason is set to return to Tennessee in 2024.
Eason met with media on Thursday ahead of the Vols’ matchup against Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He discussed if his first start at last year’s bowl game helped shape him into the player he is today.
“It was just a great feeling for one, it just gave me a lot of confidence going into this season,” Eason said. “It let me know that I can do this and just help the team and be productive in every which way. It was a great jump and a great feeling, it just helped me out a lot with confidence.”
Eason’s media availability can be watched below.