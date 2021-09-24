Bryson DeChambeau's first hole: Hits fan, then incredible flop; makes birdie
After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup.
Teaming with Scottie Scheffler in an afternoon four-ball match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, DeChambeau pulled out his driver on the opening hole, hoping to drive the green, and yanked the tee shot well left, hitting a female spectator in the leg.
Bryson rips driver off the 1st and hits a female spectator in the leg on the fly. pic.twitter.com/330hifFC4L
— Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) September 24, 2021
It appeared as if the woman, sitting in the rough near a bunker, was OK, and DeChambeau responded by hitting an incredible flop from a nasty lie – ball buried in the thick stuff, well below his feet, not a ton of green to work with.
What a recovery @b_dechambeau ‼️#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/OGkeqBOpil
— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 24, 2021
He then rolled in the 10-footer for a miraculous birdie, which earned a split of the opening hole.