Bryson DeChambeau Won the U.S. Open With a Rolex Submariner ‘Bluesy’ on His Wrist

Bryson DeChambeau’s Rolex was impossible to miss as he hoisted the U.S. Open trophy at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina on Sunday.

The 30-year-old American, who narrowly defeated Rory McIlroy by a single stroke, showed off a two-tone Submariner “Bluesy” after his victory with a six-under 274 winning total.

Rolex unveiled the first two-tone Submariner (Ref. 16803) in 1984, though DeChambeau’s piece (Ref. 126613LB) is part of a collection the Crown released in the fall of 2020. The fourth-generation Submariner Date has a slightly larger case than the previous references—41 mm instead of 40 mm—and thinner, more refined lugs. It is also powered by a modern automatic movement (Caliber 3235) that provides an increased power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Prior references only offered 48 hours.

Rolex Submariner Date Ref. 126613LB.

Other than that the design hasn’t changed greatly since the ‘80s. The fourth-gen model retains a two-tone colorway, with Oystersteel and yellow gold running across the case and Oyster bracelet. The unidirectional rotating bezel is still marked to 60 minutes, allowing divers to accurately and safely monitor diving time and decompression stops. As with all two-tone Subs, the bezel comes in black or blue. The two letters at the end of the reference number indicate the hue, with LN standing for Lunette Noir (French for “black bezel”) and LB short for Lunette Bleu (or “blue bezel”).

DeChambeau’s Ref. 126613LB showcases a Cerachrom bezel with blue ceramic inserts and a luminescent capsule on the zero marker to ensure legibility underwater. The Sub is water-resistant to 1,000 feet (300 meters). In addition, the watch features a royal-blue dial with a luminescent Chromalight display designed to improve visibility in dark environments. The large luminescent hour markers and sizable hands also increase readability. The brand’s signature cyclops date window sits at 3 o’clock.

This particular Bluesy retails for $15,600, which is now chump change for DeChambeau. The total purse for the 2024 U.S. Open was a record $21.5 million, up from $20 million last year and the largest amount ever awarded in a men’s major championship. DeChambeau, who also won the U.S. Open during the pandemic in 2020, took home $4.3 million. That’s the second-largest winner’s check of the year, bested only by the $4.5 million sum Scottie Scheffler received for winning the Players Championship. Scheffler also scored a win with a Submariner on his wrist, so perhaps this Rollie brings good luck on the green.

