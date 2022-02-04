Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Saudi International prior to second round

After an opening-round 73 at the Saudi International on Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the event citing injuries to both his left hand and left hip.

After a tie for 25th in the first event of 2022 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, DeChambeau withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii right before it was due to start citing a wrist injury.

He played last week at Torrey Pines but shot 70-72 in the first two rounds to miss the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open before heading overseas. It was his first missed cut since last July.

The Saudi event, which is no longer associated with the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour), is now part of the Asian Tour. Saudi Arabia made a $200 million investment in the tour last year.

DeChambeau finished in a tie for 18th in 2021 and in a tie for sixth in 2019 in his two previous starts in the Saudi International.

He declined to speak to the media after the first round. Also on Thursday, a report by Sportsmail alleged that DeChambeau was offered $135 million to join the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League. The 2020 U.S. Open champion replied from his official Instagram page that the report was “wrong.”

The report also alleged that the league is prepared to spend £1.5 billion (more than $2 billion) on players.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have threatened lifetime bans for players who join a rival golf league.