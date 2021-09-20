Bryson DeChambeau wants to end beef with U.S. Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka

The Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka beef has cluttered the headlines all season long and will continue to do so as the pair compete in the Ryder Cup later this week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. But at least one side wants to end the feud.

“Whether or not they are both doing it to maximize their global profile, Bryson wants it over,” his coach Mike Schy told the Irish Times. “Move on. The bottom line is two big egos.”

Big mouths, too. Both players have been taking shots at one another all year long. From slow play and physical criticisms to the eye-roll seen round the world in May, the two have been at odds to the extent that the jeer of “Brooksie” has been addressed by the PGA Tour. And despite all that, U.S. captain Steve Stricker isn’t worried.

“It’s a non-issue, really, for me and the team,” Stricker said during the Ryder Cup captain’s news conference on Monday in Wisconsin. “We got together a few weeks ago, the six of us and I’ve had conversations with them both. They have assured me it’s not going to be an issue. I have no worries whatsoever.”

“Will we pair them together? I don’t think so at this point but things could change. Could always happen. But probably not. But again, I had a dinner, they all showed up. We had great conversation, great talks. So I’m not seeing it as an issue at all and they are completely on board.”

Even Koepka himself previously said he can deal with anybody for a week.

DeChambeau made his debut in the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in France, where he finished 0-3-0 with foursomes losses alongside Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods and a singles loss to Alex Noren. Koepka is 4-3-1 in two previous appearances, including a 3-1 showing in 2016.

The Ryder Cup starts on Friday.