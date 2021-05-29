Bryson DeChambeau on upcoming Match with Phil Mickelson: ‘He won’t get close to my drives’

Steve DiMeglio
·2 min read

Phil Mickelson will hit bombs.

Bryson DeChambeau will launch intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“Phil outdrive me at The Match? There is no way,” DeChambeau told Golfweek when asked if there’s any pressure on him getting outmuscled by a 50-year-old on July 6 in the latest high-profile made-for-TV match featuring stars of the golf world and iconic NFL quarterbacks.

“That week I’m coming out with the long driver and I’ll have the spin rate dialed in and there’s no chance he’ll ever get close to my ball speed,” added DeChambeau, who leads the PGA Tour in driving distance at 322.5 yards perp pop; Mickelson is averaging 302.5. “He won’t get close to my drives.”

The reigning U.S. Open champion will team with Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in a matchup against the reigning PGA Championship victor who counts six majors on his resume and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who counts seven Super Bowl victories on his bio.

Mickelson and Brady were partners last May and lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

The fourth edition of the event will air on TNT and be played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. The Jack Nicklaus course rests 7,500 feet above sea level; measures out to 8,000 yards; and features the downhill, 777-yard, par-5 17th hole. DeChambeau said he can’t wait to air it out in the mountains.

Taunts already have been flying in the social media biosphere between the two teams, with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka adding to the exchanges.

Expect the mockery to continue.

“It’s like the Jedis against the Empire. We’re put here trying to fight for good and they’re working for the Empire,” DeChambeau said. “It’s going to be a fun match. I’ve always wanted to be a part of ever since I saw Tiger and Phil go at it. It’s great for the game of golf. I think it will grow the game where people are going to be able to bet on it and enjoy the entertainment.”

DeChambeau said he met Rodgers in the Bahamas.

“I’ve talked to him quite a bit on the phone and we’re coming up with some plans,” DeChambeau said. “We’ll be ready. And we know there is going to be no shortage of banter in this match, so we’ll be ready for that, too.”

