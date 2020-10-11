Bryson DeChambeau turns attention to equipment prep for Masters

With a quick trip to Las Vegas behind him, Bryson DeChambeau is turning his attention to the Masters.

DeChambeau made his lone start between winning the U.S. Open and teeing it up at Augusta National next month, closing with a 5-under 66 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. While a third-round 71 derailed any chances of a second win in three years at TPC Summerlin, DeChambeau still finished the week in a tie for eighth at 18 under.

While he doesn't plan to play competitively before the Masters, DeChambeau reiterated that he has plenty of work to do as he looks to gear up both his swing and his clubs in advance of the year's final major.

"I've still got some equipment stuff coming in the next two months, that's mainly why I'm taking off," DeChambeau said. "I feel like the advantages that I usually have could be much improved upon with the equipment. We don't have it yet, but we're diligently working on it behind the scenes."

DeChambeau made an early run up the leaderboard with five birdies over his first 10 holes, adding an eagle on the par-4 15th before dropping a shot on the final hole. He doesn't plan to touch a club next week, instead focusing on working out and adding weight as he looks to reach "around 245 (pounds)" for the first time. But shortly thereafter the focus will return to his Trackman numbers.

Dechambeau told reporters early in the week that he's going to tinker with using a 48-inch driver at the Masters, the maximum length allowed under the Rules of Golf, and he added Sunday that he expects to hit "around 2,000" drives over the next four weeks while fine-tuning his equipment, adding even more swing speed and making choices on what to take with him down Magnolia Lane.

"I do want to try and find distinct advantages that allow me to be better and better each and every time I play," DeChambeau said. "Clearly, it's helped. I think there's been a big change this year, and I'm not going to stop."