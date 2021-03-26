Bryson DeChambeau tried to drive the green during Match Play, hit it 46 yards instead

Bryson DeChambeau wanted to end up on the green after his first shot on the 10th hole during WGC Match Play at the Austin Country Club in Texas on Thursday.

Technically, he was close to hitting green. It’s just that it was the wrong green.

DeChambeau hit a powerful drive with the heel of his driver, which sent the ball into the trees (which he had been hoping to clear). The ball ricocheted backward, near a practice putting green. (This course has been tough on some of golf’s biggest stars.)

Even with the gaffe, DeChambeau won his match against Si Woo Kim. DeChambeau took a loss on the 10th hole, however. Here’s a look at that opening shot.

It happens. 🤷‍♂️ Bryson DeChambeau on his drive at No. 10 Thursday: "Hey, look, I was trying to drive the green …" pic.twitter.com/O9RJIjC5bg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2021

DeChambeau’s explanation of the decision — and mistake — was very much on brand for golf’s Professor Hulk.

From GolfChannel.com:

“I was trying to drive the green and it came up just short … of the [practice] putting green. … I could have easily cleared the trees up and over like I wanted to, but I hit it on the wrong part of the face and consequently hit the tree limb. … A lot of it is gamesmanship and trying to put the golf ball in certain places to make people feel certain ways. No. 1 is a great example. [No.] 10 is another one I thought I could go at it, too bad there was a tree limb in the way and it caught the ball. “A few others out there – 18 I can go for, 5 is always fun. There’s just some holes I can take some advantage on and haven’t really done that to the fullest this week but hopefully tomorrow I can do it.”

Essentially, we should expect more of his bold tactics as play continues — which might result in botched shots like the one he had on 10. But that’s why you’ve got to love Bryson — his bravado never disappoints.

Related