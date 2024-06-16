Rory McIIroy must hunt down dominant Bryson DeChambeau in US Open to end major drought

Bryson DeChambeau leads the US Open going into the final round - Mike Stewart/AP

See the full leaderboard from Pinehurst

Two late bogeys leaves Rory McIlroy with a hill to climb and The Mad Scientist to conquer if he is to end his near 10-year major drought at the US Open on Sunday.

A 69 took McIlroy to four-under to stand in a tie for second, three behind Bryson DeChambeau, America’s great showman, who overcame a hip injury that needed on-course treatment to shoot a 67 that enthralled the huge crowds. Yet McIlroy remains upbeat.

“The last few holes are playing very, very difficult,” he said. “And I still feel as if I’ve got a great chance going into tomorrow.”

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the lead going into the final round - Alex Slitz/Getty Images

McIlroy denied that he was not disappointed at not being able to thrust himself into the final group, but surely he would have preferred to have been in position to exert some pressure on the front-runner who is looking for his second US Open title in four years.

That honour goes to Matthieu Pavon, the Frenchman who has belied his starting odds of 300-1 to also hover on four-under after his own 69. Instead, McIlroy has a Sunday with Patrick Cantlay, another American who is also four-under following a round of 70 - and that is a mouth-watering pairing in its own right.

The last time the duo played with each other was in the Ryder Cup last October, when the contest ended in an ugly scene with McIlroy and Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, involved in a blazing row on the 18th green. McIlroy later referred to Cantlay as “a dick” and they plainly do not get along.

Of course, the 35-year-old needs no added motivation as he goes in search of that elusive fifth major, but the presence of Cantlay might provide some anyway.

Patrick Cantlay will be playing alongside Rory McIlroy tomorrow - George Walker IV/AP

On a brutal Saturday, it could and should have been a bit better for McIlroy, who is becoming something of a specialist in the game’s toughest major. He was only beaten by a shot at LA Country Club last year and he will be desperate to go take the next step. DeChambeau’s advantage is far from insurmountable but after making some fine par saves earlier on, with his sloppy finish McIlroy has made it more difficult for himself than it maybe should be. In fairness, the greens were crispy and the challenge was torrid.

“I’m excited about tomorrow,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, it would have been nice to hole that putt at the last and get to five-under but there are pros and cons to being in the last group. And maybe playing one group ahead mightn’t necessarily be a bad thing. I’m pretty much in the same position that I was last year going into the final day at LACC. So it’s familiar and I’ve been here many times before, and hopefully tomorrow I produce the golf that’s needed to go one better.”

After spectacularly hitting it to tap-in distance on the 14th to close within one of DeChambeau, he took a four on the par-three 15th and a five on the par-four 17th, finding a greenside bunker each time. McIlroy actually fared well to avoid also bogeying the 16th - on that occasion time he was able get it up and down from the sand - because spotting DeChambeau four shots would have been a big ask.

As it is, DeChambeau, despite his hip complaint, seems inspired. The North Carolina galleries have taken him to their heart and that is no wonder, considering how entertaining he is to watch and how he converses with the fans.

It was a tough day for Ludvig Aberg - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

He stopped and signed a cap for a child on the third - something the pros never do mid-round - and on the 13th, he apologised to those behind the tee when he decided against going for the drivable green. “Don’t boo me,” he responded to their mock jeers. “I’m sorry.”

After his second at last month’s USPGA and his seventeen at the Masters, DeChambeau is born again on the stage that has also appeared so suited to his unique talent and mindset. Like McIlroy he has managed to suppress his attacking instincts in this test of patience and he also has the nerve to bounce back. On the 16th, he took a double-bogey six when his chip up to the green rolled back to him, but he immediately made partial amends with a birdie on the 17th.

However, on this course, with these greens, shots can disappear as quickly as confetti in a gale. Just ask Ludvig Aberg. The Swede took a triple-bogey seven when just two behind playing partner DeChambeau. He was too cute with his chip on the part-four 13th and it rolled over the back into the bunker.

"Don't boo me I'm sorry!"



Bryson DeChambeau having some fun with the crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/1VpcMWbOKq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

From there, he hit it back over the green, before pitching on and two-putting. It was a hard lesson for the 24-year-old playing in only his third major, but he showed his maturity by birdieing the next and on two-under after a 73 he is not completely out of it. The Swede will need errors from DeChambeau, however.

Tony Finau knew how Aberg felt. A little earlier he was keeping tabs with his playing partner - McIlroy, who he has been friends with since they were 10 after his family put up the Northern irishman for a competition in Utah - but after bogeying the 12th, he, too, took a seven on the 13th, taking much the same route as Aberg. One hole can take you out of it and a 72 has left Finau six adrift.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton is on the same mark after ranting and raving his passage to a 70. It was all serene in the opening stages as he birdied the first and eagled the fifth, holing a 15-footer. He was within one of the lead at that stage and his country was thinking of its third US Open title in 11 years. But he dropped three shots from the sixth and could not contain his frustration. Hatton, 32, has a sniff, but also must rely on DeChambeau coming unstuck, and on the evidence of this gripping Saturday that does not appear very likely.

Bryson DeChambeau leads going into the final round of the US Open at Pinehurst: As it happened

01:03 AM BST

Final pair finish up

DeChambeau is not far away from landing a lengthy birdie putt but he has to settle for a par. He finishes on seven-under-par after a three-under round of 67 and his lead going into the final round is three shots.

Aberg’s birdie putt just slides past the left-hand edge and he also has to settle for a par. He will start his final round on two-under after a three-over-par round of 73.

That is it for round three. We will be back for the final round from Pinehurst. Who will be the 2024 US Open champion? You can find out with us.

12:54 AM BST

Wayward from Bryson

DeChambeau has gone way left off the tee at 18 and could be in some trouble.

Aberg has found the middle of the fairway off the tee.

12:52 AM BST

Cantlay ends on -4

The American cannot land his birdie putt on 18 so it is a third round of 70. He is four-under, level with McIlroy and Pavon.

12:50 AM BST

Birdie for Bryson

DeChambeau bounces back from the double bogey at 16 with a birdie on 17. He is now seven-under, three shots clear.

Despite being off the front of the green, Aberg nearly lands his birdie putt but it does not go in. He has to settle for par and remains at -2.

BACK TO THREE.@b_dechambeau with his 6th birdie of the day! pic.twitter.com/Mcx2zXWlSG — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:44 AM BST

Good response from Bryson

You would think there might be some nerves from DeChambeau on the tee at 17 after the double bogey at 16 but the tee shot is good, leaving him with an opportunity of a birdie.

Short memory 👌@b_dechambeau shrugs off his double on 16 by sticking it on 17! pic.twitter.com/7PbItmQM1j — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:40 AM BST

Double bogey for Bryson

Hello! It shows just how quickly things can change and suddenly a whole load of players have suddenly sat up and taken notice. He misses the bogey putt and that is a double bogey at 16. That drops him to six-under and his lead is halved to two shots.

Bryson backs up 😱



His four-shot lead is down to 2 after a double bogey on 16. pic.twitter.com/Sl2BgnYzXk — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:37 AM BST

DeChambeau in a bit of strife?

DeChambeau’s second at 16 rolls back off the front of the green. He then makes a mess of the chip on, as he does not get it far enough up there and it rolls back off the green again. Around this course it is so easy to very quickly drop a few shots after having a disaster at a hole.

12:34 AM BST

Cantlay birdies 17

The American is up into a tie for second on four-under with McIlroy and Pavon after a birdie on the penultimate hole.

Still in the mix for a spot in the final pairing on Sunday!@patrick_cantlay joins Pavon and McIlroy at -4 with one hole to play. pic.twitter.com/BPAzO2wd2V — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:33 AM BST

McIlroy ends on -4

Rory has a birdie putt on the last but it slides past the right-hand side of the hole. He knocks in the par putt and finishes on four-under-par after a one-under round of 69 today. As it stands he is four behind DeChambeau, who he could be playing with in the final group tomorrow.

12:24 AM BST

Pavon finishes

A par on the last means Matthieu Pavon ends up on four-under-par after a one-under round today of 69. He is currently four shots off the lead.

12:20 AM BST

Bogey for McIlroy

On the par-three 17th, McIlroy’s tee shot costs him. He misses the green and lands in the bunker, with a terrible lie. His bunker shot is solid but his par putt just misses to the left. That bogey drops him to four-under and DeChambeau’s lead is now four shots.

McIlroy drops a shot on 17 and the lead is now FOUR for DeChambeau. pic.twitter.com/gnOrQW94rR — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:15 AM BST

Another birdie for Bryson

It did not look like the ball would go in but it tucks just inside the right edge and DeChambeau moves to eight-under-par. His lead is at three ahead of McIlroy.

No... no... no... YES!@b_dechambeau now three clear of the field, and the crowd is loving it. pic.twitter.com/7XwLxjy5ol — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:14 AM BST

Bounce back from Aberg

After a horror show on 13, the Swede reacts with a birdie on 14 to move to -3. Will DeChambeau land his birdie putt?

12:13 AM BST

Hatton finishes up

Nearly a birdie on the last for Tyrrell Hatton but once again his putter today just does not deliver for him. It is an even-par round of 70 and he will start his final round on one-under-par.

Tyrrell Hatton will begin his final round on Sunday on -1 - Matt York/AP

12:11 AM BST

Important save by Rory

That was vital for McIlroy on 16. His second from the fairway misses the green to the left and into the bunker. He ends up with a lengthy putt for par, which he makes to remain at five-under.

12:10 AM BST

Brilliant!

Wow! After going way right off the tee at 14, DeChambeau plays a sublime shot from the pine needles. It is almost a repeat of the previous hole and he will have another opportunity to extend his lead.

131 from the sandy native area? That ain't no problem!@b_dechambeau with another good look at birdie. pic.twitter.com/Up4KOxIG12 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

12:01 AM BST

Repeat of Finau

Aberg has had a shocker in the same way Finau did at 13. He ends up with a seven like Finau and a triple bogey. He had had a solid round up until that point but he drops to two-under-par and now five shots behind DeChambeau.

Up on 16 Pavon misses his par putt to drop back to four-under-par.

11:54 PM BST

Drop shot for McIlroy

Having just birdied the previous hole, McIlroy bogeys 15 to drop back to five-under-par.

Drop shot for Rory - Jim Dedmon/Reuters

11:54 PM BST

Aberg in strife

The Swede’s second came up short of the green and his third has gone over the back into the bunker where Finau was not long ago.

Up on 15 McIlroy found the bunker off the tee on the par-three and his shot out of the bunker is not great.

11:51 PM BST

Tough out there

We now have just eight players under par, that shows how difficult it is. However, having just played a terrible tee shot, our leader DeChambeau has just played a sublime shot from the bunker to around five feet and the chance to push out his lead to two shots.

Taking on the flag from the fairway bunker?!



That's Bryson, man. pic.twitter.com/M55toDBH75 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

11:45 PM BST

Rory one off the lead

It was the easiest birdie putt he will probably have all week and McIlroy is just one shot behind DeChambeau now.

Bryson -7

Rory -6

Pavon & Åberg -5



Game on. pic.twitter.com/FfKDZJ6uhd — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

11:45 PM BST

Two shockers from the final group

What have we seen there? Two fairly simple tee shots but DeChambeau misses to the right and Aberg to the left. They are human after all!

11:41 PM BST

Brilliance from Rory

Up on 14 McIlroy finds the fairway with his tee shot and his second shot is insanely good, leaving a simple birdie putt to come to close the gap to just one shot.

Rory with DART! 🎯



Great look at birdie on 14. pic.twitter.com/DpL8bWmF1E — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

11:34 PM BST

Big save from McIlroy

Rory had to watch Finau’s struggles and he then steps up to land a tricky little par putt to remain at -5.

Rory McIlroy right in contention - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

11:33 PM BST

Triple bogey for Finau

What a disaster for Tony Finau! That seven at the par-four 13th drops him to one-under, six shots off the lead.

11:31 PM BST

Finau in huge trouble

Could this spell the end of Finau’s challenge? On the par-four 13 his second rolls back off the front of the green. He opts for his putter with his third but it goes over the back and into the bunker. His chip out of the bunker goes flying past the pin and back to where he was before off the front of the green. Tony could be staring at a double bogey or perhaps even worse.

11:24 PM BST

Bryson extends lead

Despite receiving treatment before he started the 11th, DeChambeau nails the hole and a birdie extends his advantage to two shots at seven-under-par.

No one has been 7 under all week.... UNTIL NOW!@b_dechambeau with a two-shot lead at Pinehurst. pic.twitter.com/AVEr8jzU3a — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

11:21 PM BST

What injury?

DeChambeau may have just been receiving some treatment but you would not know it as he blasts his drive far down the middle of the fairway.

11:14 PM BST

Rory birdie

McIlroy’s second at the par-four 12th sets up a terrific chance for birdie and he takes it. He moves to five-under-par, one behind our new solo leader DeChambeau.

Finau cannot make his par on 12 and drops back to -4.

Rory McIlroy is one off the lead! 📈 pic.twitter.com/LxODwiTWam — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

11:11 PM BST

Injury for DeChambeau?

The cameras have picked up Bryson receiving a little bit of treatment before starting on the 11th.

Bryson DeChambeau receiving physio in the woods while solo leading the US Open 🌳 pic.twitter.com/WHy6Kzw4UG — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

11:08 PM BST

New outright leader

DeChambeau’s bunker shot is sublime, giving him a great opportunity of a birdie. He takes it and Bryson now has the solo lead at -6.

Aberg has a great chance for eagle but the putt slides by. He has to settle for a birdie to move to five-under-par.

Up ahead on 13 Pavon goes left off the tee and the lie is horrendous. He actually does well just to get the ball out and into the fairway.

11:05 PM BST

Aberg (-4), DeChambeau (-5)

Aberg gets a little fortunate with his second on the par-five 10th. It looks like it will end up in the bunker but he gets a kind bounce and ends in a great position to potentially get an eagle.

Not so lucky for DeChambeau, who ends up in that bunker.

10:57 PM BST

Nearly for Finau

Despite being in a little trouble off the tee at 11, Finau nearly makes his birdie putt to take the outright lead. He stays at -5 along with Pavon and DeChambeau.

10:48 PM BST

Pavon bogey

Our previous outright leader drops a shot on the 11th and we now have a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after Aberg’s bogey on nine.

10:48 PM BST

Aberg in trouble

The Swede misses the green on the par-three ninth and finds the bunker to the left. It is a tough lie and the chip is a mightily difficult one. It rolls off the front and it will be very challenging to save par.

10:46 PM BST

Pars for Finau and McIlroy

Finau opts for the putter again after the previous disastrous shot but this time is much more successful as he nearly holes it for birdie. He will take that par.

McIlroy cannot land the birdie putt and also has to settle for a par. Rory’s tee shots have been fantastic this week but he will be frustrated on holes like that that he is walking away with just a par.

10:43 PM BST

McIlroy (-4), Finau (-5)

Finau is in a tough spot off the back of the green at the par-five 10th. He attempts a putt up the hill but does not get it high enough and it rolls back down the hill.

McIlroy meanwhile is in a bunker on the other side and his chip is solid without being spectacular. That will be an outside chance of a birdie.

10:32 PM BST

Missed chance for Pavon

Pavon has a chance to extend his lead on the 10th but the birdie putt slides past the hole.

Up on 11 Hatton also has a birdie chance but it just misses.

10:23 PM BST

Rory to -4, Finau -5

McIlroy takes the birdie opportunity and move to four-under-par. Finau has the perfect read from Rory and he takes advantage to improve to five-under alongside DeChambeau and Aberg.

10:21 PM BST

Bryson birdie

A birdie on seven takes DeChambeau to five-under-par and one shot behind Pavon.

BIG putt Bryson!



The 2020 U.S. Open champion is just one shot off the lead at Pinehurst. pic.twitter.com/dXuRwcXiNb — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

10:21 PM BST

Great play from Tony and Rory

Two sublime and almost identical tee shots on nine from Finau and McIlroy which will give them both a good birdie chance.

Anything you can do, I can do... pretty much the same. 😂



Dueling birdies for Finau and McIlroy on 9. pic.twitter.com/bPDO5htnIV — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

10:15 PM BST

Big hold from Pavon

He holds the longest active streak without a three-putt and our current leader continues that with a vital hold for par at nine.

Matthieu Pavon with the lead - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

10:14 PM BST

Missed chance for Rory

McIlroy knew fairly early on with that putt that it was not going to end up in the hole. He remains at three-under just before the turn.

Finau saves par after his first putt came up well short.

10:09 PM BST

Sensational from Rory

On the eighth, McIlroy is wayward off the tee to the left but his second is sublime, ending up within ten feet of the hole and a chance of a birdie.

Rory from the rough! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Sy0PmczsHm — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

10:08 PM BST

Pars for final group

On the par-three sixth, both Aberg and DeChambeau settle for pars to remain at -5 and -4 respectively.

10:01 PM BST

Birdie for Bryson

After a drop shot on the fourth, DeChambeau has just birdied the fifth to improve to -4, two shots off our new leader Pavon.

Bryson gets one back on the par-5 5th.



Now two back of Pavon. pic.twitter.com/CQW0iZfzCn — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

09:49 PM BST

Pavon takes the lead

We have a new leader! Pavon lands a lengthy birdie putt to take the outright lead on six-under-par.

Matthieu Pavon now leads the US Open 🔝 pic.twitter.com/zuVRy1JyKQ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

09:48 PM BST

Bogey for McIlroy

That is really poor from Rory. He three-putts the par-three sixth having found the green with his tee shot and drops back to -3.

Finau, playing alongside McIlroy, also bogeys to fall to -4.

09:44 PM BST

Cantlay to -4

On the par-five fifth Cantlay makes birdie to move into a tie for second on four-under-par, one shot off the lead.

09:43 PM BST

Aberg and DeChambeau drop shots

Just one hole ago, Ludvig had a two-shot advantage but a bogey on four drops him to -5 and now a three-way lead with Finau and Pavon.

DeChambeau also misses his par putt and drops back to -3.

09:34 PM BST

Finau one shot off the lead

On the par-five fifth, Finau makes his second birdie of the day to move to -5, one shot off the lead. Unfortunately, McIlroy’s effort slides just past the hole so he has to settle for the par.

Tony Finau has made a good start to his third round - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

09:32 PM BST

Scheffler to snub Scottish Open

It was a tough day for world number one Scottie Scheffler and as a result of a tough week so far at the US Open, he is set to miss the Scottish Open. James Corrigan has all the latest from Pinehurst.

09:28 PM BST

Pavon into second

The Frenchman has made a strong start to his third round and a birdie on the fifth takes him to five-under-par, one shot behind Aberg.

09:24 PM BST

Birdie for Aberg

That is a terrific birdie putt from the Swede as it just falls in on the left-hand edge. It will feel like a massive bonus as he improves to six-under-par.

Backdoor birdie! 🐥



Ludvig Åberg uses the power of gravity to take a 2-shot lead in the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/AlAxSp7Zwo — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

DeChambeau’s second shot from the bunker is brilliant, leaving him a short birdie putt but somehow he misses. How has he missed that? It leaves him a longer putt for par which he does land. Aberg’s lead is now two.

09:17 PM BST

A little wayward from Ludvig

Aberg’s tee shot on the third goes quite a way left and he gets relief as the ball ended up right next to the temporary stand. That drop will probably help him here.

His second finds the middle of the green and with the difficulty of the green, that is a pretty decent effort from there. He still has an outside shot at a birdie.

09:13 PM BST

Eagle for Tyrrell

What a hole for Mr. Hatton! On the par-five fifth he makes the green in two and his eagle putt just sneaks into the hole on the left-hand edge. He moves into a tie for second on four-under-par, one shot off the lead.

An eagle for Mr. Hatton!! - Alex Slitz/Getty Images

08:59 PM BST

McIlroy birdie on three

On the par-four third McIlroy finds the bunker just before the green with his tee shot. His second from the bunker is sublime, leaving him a simple birdie putt which he makes to improve to four-under-par, one off Aberg.

Back on the second Detry has made a double bogey on the second to make it three dropped shots in two holes. He is now down to -1.

08:47 PM BST

Final pair par the first

DeChambeau’s chip is sublime and it leaves him with a simple par putt, which he makes.

Aberg cannot land the lengthy birdie putt and he has a tricky putt back for par. He makes it to remain in the lead on five-under.

Ludvig Aberg holds a one-shot lead - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

08:42 PM BST

Trouble for DeChambeau?

That is not what DeChambeau wanted from his second shot. His tee shot was right in the middle of the fairway but his second goes off the back of the green. Aberg finds the middle of the green but still a long way from the hole. That is probably what you call a safe shot.

08:39 PM BST

Birdie for Finau

The American is up into a tie for second on four-under after a birdie on the second. McIlroy makes par to remain at -3.

It's the toughest hole on the course!



Tony Finau moves to one stroke off the lead with a birdie on 2. pic.twitter.com/Jh0c4UU82O — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

08:38 PM BST

Bogey for Cantlay

On the first Cantlay finds himself in the same place that McIlroy did with his second shot. His chip leaves him with a tricky par putt, which slides past the hole. That drop shot on the opening hole sees him drop to -3.

Detry also misses his par putt and he too drops back to -3.

08:36 PM BST

Final group under way

The last pairing of Bryson DeChambeau (-4) and our current leader Ludvig Aberg (-5) have just got their third rounds going. Both find the fairway with ease and everyone has now got their third rounds under way.

Bryson DeChambeau and Ludvig Aberg are the final pair out on the course ⛳ pic.twitter.com/cgyD2vovjz — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

08:27 PM BST

Important save for Rory

That is a big, big par putt from Rory. His second shot put him in a spot of bother but he salvages a par. That will settle him down.

Big par save for Rory after missing the green on 1.



He remains 2 back of Åberg. pic.twitter.com/krPB36ocJe — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

Finau’s birdie putt slides just past the hole but a solid par for the American to start his third round.

Back on the first tee the penultimate group of Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry have just begun.

08:22 PM BST

Trouble for McIlroy, joy for Hatton

Despite finding the fairway, McIlroy’s second lands on the green but rolls off the green and this could be tricky.

Hatton has just made a sublime birdie on the second despite a wayward tee shot that found the sand. He moves to two-under-par. After a great first hole, that has not continued on the second for Kim. His chip from off the green for his third shot rolls back down the hill. It ends up being a double bogey for Kim and he drops to even-par.

08:17 PM BST

Here comes Rory

McIlroy is getting his third round under way. He starts today on -3, two shots off leader Aberg, who tees off in 20 minutes. The Northern Irishman is playing alongside Tony Finau today. McIlroy has an iron out and hits the middle of the fairway. Finau also finds the fairway.

Rory McIlroy tees off to begin his third round of the US Open ⛳ pic.twitter.com/A1pwTn1NXU — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

Up ahead on the first green Pavon lands a birdie putt after a beautiful second shot to move to -4, one off the lead.

On the third hole Corey Connors has driven the par four in one and lands his eagle putt to improve to -2.

08:03 PM BST

Opening birdie for Kim

In stark contrast to Schauffele, that is the perfect start for Tom Kim. His tee shot finds the fairway and his second his sublime, to give him a relatively short putt for birdie, which he takes to move to two-under-par.

Tom Kim gets his weekend started right with a 🐥 on 1.



He's now -2 and T-8. pic.twitter.com/bNjjChp13d — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

07:56 PM BST

Opening bogey for Schauffele

The 2024 US PGA Champion will be very disappointed with the start to his third round. A three-putt sees him bogey the first hole to drop back to even-par.

Not the start Xander was after - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

07:54 PM BST

Very good round for Morikawa

The two-time major champion has probably looked the most comfortable of anyone today. He sinks his tricky birdie putt on 18 to finish on four-under for the day, even-par for the tournament. I am not sure we will see anyone better his round of 66 today. He is five shots off the lead and, with the way the course is playing, you have to say he is still in contention.

It's called Moving Day for a reason!@collin_morikawa finishes off a bogey-free 66 to launch himself WAY up the leader board. pic.twitter.com/fb2WHiZquQ — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

Back on the first tee Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim, who both start the day on -1, are getting their third rounds going.

07:45 PM BST

Schauffele tees off

The 2024 US PGA Champion has just got his third round going. He begins on one-under-par, four shots off leader Ludvig Aberg, who tees off at 20.35 BST.

07:41 PM BST

Shipley slipping back

It was all going so well for amateur Neal Shipley but he is dropping shots now. A bogey on 15 means he has dropped three shots in his last three holes. He is now three-over and still just about the lead amateur.

Neal Shipley slipping back a little - Mike Stewart/AP

07:27 PM BST

Birdie for Rai

On the par-four 13th, England’s Aaron Rai has just made birdie to move to +1, six shots off the lead.

07:16 PM BST

Plenty to play for

More on the line here than simply a second major title for Sergio Garcia. If he can force himself onto the podium he could deny young countryman David Puig a place in the Spanish Olympics team. Garcia would dearly love to accompany Jon Rahm to Paris.

Sergio Garcia is hoping to represent Spain at the Olympics - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

07:15 PM BST

Upcoming tee times

Here are the times (BST) for when the final few groups will be getting going:

19.40 Akshay Bhatia (Usa), Xander Schauffele (Usa)

19.51 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)

20.02 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

20.13 Tony Finau (Usa), Rory McIlroy (NI)

20.24 Patrick Cantlay (Usa), Thomas Detry (Bel)

20.35 Bryson DeChambeau (Usa), Ludvig Aberg (Swe)

07:11 PM BST

End of a frustrating day for world number one

Scheffler’s third on the last having missed the green is sublime and sets him up for an easy par. He cards a one-over 71 to leave him at +6 going into Sunday’s final round. It feels unusual to say this for Scottie but he will definitely not be in contention for the US Open in 2024.

We are not used to seeing Scottie Scheffler miles out of contention - Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

07:06 PM BST

Lowry finishes up

The Irishman’s third round has come to an end and he finishes on five-over-par, even-par for the day. Not a bad round at all considering the difficulty of the course and conditions but he is firmly out of contention.

07:04 PM BST

Frustrating start for Sergio

Garcia has just got his third round going but he starts with a bogey to drop to one-over. His first putt came up well short to leave him a lengthy par putt, which he could not make.

07:01 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Betting on the golf? First take a look at these best betting sites.

06:49 PM BST

Another birdie for Morikawa

A birdie on 13 takes the American to one-over-par for the tournament, three-under for the day. He is six shots off the lead and with the conditions far from easy, he is putting himself into a decent position. You probably would not say he is definitely in contention to win quite yet, but a strong end to his third round could well do.

06:33 PM BST

Bogey for Scheffler

It really has not been the world number one’s week. He has cut a very frustrated figure and his putting all week has been poor. He has dropped another shot at 15 to fall to six-over-par.

He then follows that up with a wayward tee shot at 16 where he ends up dropping his driver. You very, very rarely see from the usually unflappable Scheffler.

06:28 PM BST

Shipley flying

Not only is Morikawa going well, amateur Neal Shipley is flying as well. He has just gone past the turn and is three-under for the day to leave him at even-par. He is only five shots off the lead and he is enjoying himself out there whilst many struggle.

"HE'S ON FIRE!" - NBA Jam style.



Neal Shipley with birdies on 8, 9 and 10, now even par for the championship. pic.twitter.com/31V3801RHM — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

06:25 PM BST

Morikawa looking strong

There are not many players under par for their rounds today but one man who is is Collin Morikawa. He is onto his back nine and is two-under for his third round so far to leave him +2 for the tournament.

Cross-country, with some pace!



Collin Morikawa nails a birdie putt on No. 11 and is -2 on the day. pic.twitter.com/zObVkeZ5GW — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

06:17 PM BST

Tee times for the contenders

We are still a couple of hours away from the main contenders heading out for their final rounds. Here are the times (BST) to look out for the last few groups:

19.40 Akshay Bhatia (Usa), Xander Schauffele (Usa)

19.51 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor)

20.02 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

20.13 Tony Finau (Usa), Rory McIlroy (NI)

20.24 Patrick Cantlay (Usa), Thomas Detry (Bel)

20.35 Bryson DeChambeau (Usa), Ludvig Aberg (Swe)

06:15 PM BST

World number one update

It has been a tough and uncharacteristic two and a half days from Scottie Scheffler. The two-time Masters champion only just made the cut and is out of contention. He started his third round at +5 and remains at five-over-par with five holes remaining.

Scottie Scheffler has had an uncharacteristic week so far - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

05:50 PM BST

Preview

Swede Ludvig Aberg holds a one shot lead going into round three of the US Open at Pinehurst. Aberg only turned professional a year ago, making his Ryder Cup debut last September and made his major debut at The Masters back in April. He carded a one-under round of 69 to finish one shot clear of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry. Despite the challenge of the Pinehurst course, Aberg is happy with where his game is at heading into the weekend.

“I think Augusta proved to me that I was able to be in that position, and it was more of a justification of you can actually be there and contend on a Sunday. A US Open is supposed to be hard. It’s supposed to challenge any aspect of your game and I feel like it’s really doing that.”

Aberg tees off in the final group alongside DeChambeau at 20.35 BST.

Rory McIlroy began the second round in a share of the lead on five-under-par, but carded a two-over-par 72 to finish on three-under, two shots behind Aberg.

“Obviously, not quite as well as yesterday [Thursday], but I feel like the golf course plays a little more difficult, even though we were off in the morning,” McIlroy said. “Some of the hole locations were definitely a little tougher and you sort of had to have your wits about you.

Rory McIlroy starts his third round two shots off the lead - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“I putted it off one green there on 17. Overall, I felt like I did a pretty good job at keeping some of the mistakes off the scorecard. I wish I had converted a couple more of the chances. Hit the ball pretty well. I think I only missed one fairway, so I had plenty of opportunities.

“Yeah, wasn’t quite as good with the putter today. Still, overall in a great position going into the weekend.”

McIlroy will begin his third round alongside Tony Finau at 20.13 BST.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose failed to make the cut, but world number one Scottie Scheffler just made it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.