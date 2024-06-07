Bryson DeChambeau tabs replacement for LIV debut after Charles Howell III ‘snapped my leg in half’

Bryson DeChambeau had to dip into the free-agency pool ahead of this week’s LIV Golf event at the Golf Club in Houston.

DeChambeau said earlier this week that Crushers teammate Charles Howell III had injured his left leg, likely a stress fracture.

“I got a text probably four or five days ago now, and he's like, ‘Man, I'm sorry, I'm not going to be able to play.’ He's like, ‘I fully snapped my leg in half,’” DeChambeau said. “No, I'm joking. He has a stress fracture I think in his left leg. I believe it's a stress fracture. Don't quote me on that. But he told me it was a little hairline something in his leg, and he said he just couldn't do it this week, but he's trying to be ready for Nashville, which is great.”

With Howell out indefinitely, DeChambeau tabbed John Catlin, a 33-year-old American who currently leads the Asian Tour Order of Merit, as Howell’s replacement. Catlin shot 59 earlier this year on the Asian Tour and owns three career DP World Tour victories among his 13 career worldwide titles. This will be his LIV debut.

The Crushers lead LIV’s team standings by 11.5 points over Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII.