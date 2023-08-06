Bryson DeChambeau stakes Ryder Cup claim with stunning 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier title

Bryson DeChambeau jumps for joy after winning the LIV Golf Greenbrier title - USA Today/Bob Donnan

Bryson DeChambeau joined an exclusive club by shooting a 58 on the LIV Golf League as the former US Open champion won $4 million (£3.15 million) on Sunday.

Whether DeChambeau’s extraordinary victory in Virginia resonates with US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson as he decides on his wildcards for next month’s match in Rome, remains to be seen.

However, the 29-year-old’s leap into the air after holed a 30-footer for a birdie on the last showed what it meant on a personal basis. It contained 13 birdies and one bogey on the par-70 layout and was just the seventh 58 recorded on any recognised professional Tour.

Together with his second round 61, DeChambeau was a remarkable 21-under for the weekend on the famous Greenbrier resort that hosted the 1979 Ryder Cup, as he lifted his first title since his father, John, died late last year, aged 63.

“He was with me out there today, no doubt,” DeChambeau said. “It’s been almost a year, it’s been a really difficult couple of years but finishing out with a 58, it’s all glory to god and glory to him upstairs. I can’t thank my dad for all he taught me.”

DeChambeau’s 23-under total was good enough to beat Chile’s Mito Perreira by six shots, with Richard Bland in a tie for third on 16-under, the 50-year-old from Hampshire earning himself $1.1 million.

On the Challenge Tour, Alex Fitzpatrick won his first professional tournament after shooting a brilliant four-under 68 in the final round at St Mellion. Fitzpatrick, who finished in a tie for 17th at the Open two weeks ago, built on that performance to prevail by five shots at the demanding Cornish layout and all but guarantee himself playing privileges on the DP World Tour for next season.

The 24-year-old’s brother – Matt, the 2022 US Open champion – was one of the first to offer his congratulations on Twitter. “Been coming for a while and a great learning experience leading up to it!” he posted. “So proud of him…”

Meanwhile, Celine Boutier followed up her historic performance last week – when she became the first home winner of the French major Evian Championship – by winning the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

With a final-round 70 at the Ayr course, the 29-year-old accounted for Korean Hyo Joo Kim by two shots and established herself as the firm favourite for the Women’s Open that starts at Walton Heath on Thursday.

“It’s completely crazy. I would have never imagined that I would be able to win not one, but two tournaments in a row, and yeah, I’m just incredibly in shock,” Boutier said. “Yeah, I don’t think I know what to say or what to think. I think it’s just completely out of control.”

