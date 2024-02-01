Bryson DeChambeau says PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger needed to bring golf 'back together'

Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in June 2022

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau says a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf "needs to happen" to bring the sport "back together".

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV Golf, are continuing after they failed to reach an agreement by the end of 2023.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour said that while talks have progressed, no deal has yet been finalised.

The new LIV season begins on Friday.

The first event is in Mayakoba, Mexico.

"We're just going to continue down our own roads and how it all integrates and comes together is something to be seen," said American DeChambeau, 30, who joined LIV last summer.

"I hope at some point we'll come back together. It needs to happen. I hope people can just put down their weapons and come to the table and figure it out.

"As time goes on, I think things will settle down in a positive way for both."

Earlier this week, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy admitted he had "changed his tune" on LIV Golf and no longer thinks players should be punished if they return to the PGA Tour.

LIV players are currently banned from playing on the Tour, and with LIV tournaments not receiving world ranking points, fewer players on the Saudi-backed series are qualifying for the majors.

Spain's former world number one Jon Rahm, who is among the players who will make their LIV debut in Mexico, says McIlroy's change of heart marks an "important statement for change".

The reigning Masters champion said: "I haven't spoken to [McIlroy] a lot recently, but he might have had a change in thought process, as in maybe with some of the things he said in the past.

"I think he might be seeing that the landscape of golf is changing and at some point, you need to evolve.

"It's nice to have the support from a player the calibre of Rory, especially those Ryder Cup remarks he made early on. I think that's an important statement for change to be said."

Rahm's new Legion XIII team-mate Tyrrell Hatton, who joined LIV earlier this week, added: "I've spoken to Rory a bit in the past week and back in December. It's not a surprise to hear him say [positive things] in the media.

"Ultimately, I would like to still be able to play events on the other two tours. But we'll see how all that works out."