Bryson DeChambeau replaces driver head minutes before U.S. Open final round

PINEHURST, N.C. – About 15 minutes before his tee time Sunday afternoon at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau was on the Pinehurst range, surrounded by his team and several driver heads.

Tool in hand, DeChambeau unscrewed his original head and replaced it with one of the backups. He then took a few swings. Still seemingly displeased, he unpacked another head, this one still in the wrapping, and attached it. A few more swings later, DeChambeau handed it to his caddie, Greg Bodine, who put the headcover back on and slipped it into DeChambeau’s bag.

Golf Channel on-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay later reported that DeChambeau had “flattened the face of his driver” during his range session.

DeChambeau then marched to the first tee to begin his final round as the three-shot leader. The first shot he hit with the new driver head was at the par-4 second, where he blew his drive into the right native area.

For the week, DeChambeau is hovering around 50th in strokes gained tee to green. He led the field in that category on Thursday and was fourth on Saturday, but on Friday, he was outside the top 100.