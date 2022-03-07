Bryson DeChambeau out of The Players Championship with injury, but is ‘getting ready for something big’

Another week on the PGA Tour, another week without Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week DeChambeau announced that he wouldn’t defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational – won Sunday by Scottie Scheffler – citing a nagging wrist injury. In a text message to Golfweek, DeChambeau acknowledged he will not return to the PGA Tour next week, either.

“I did,” DeChambeau confirmed to Golfweek when asked if he withdrew from The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, the PGA Tour’s premier event. “Almost ready.”

“Getting ready for something big,” DeChambeau added. “Many plans in the works.”

The 2020 U.S. Open champion hasn’t teed it up in a PGA Tour event since the Farmers Insurance Open in late January. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner was first to report the news.