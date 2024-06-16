Bryson DeChambeau outduels Rory McIlroy to win 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2

It came down to the wire, but Bryson DeChambeau is a major champion once again.

DeChambeau outdueled Rory McIlroy down the stretch Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina to win the 2024 U.S. Open by a shot at 6 under. It’s his second U.S. Open title, as he won back in 2020 at Winged Foot.

DeChambeau led by three going into the final round, but he was trailing by two shots with six holes remaining. However, McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes, including two missed putts inside of 4 feet for par. McIlroy’s missed par on the 18th gave him the clubhouse lead at 5 under.

On the 18th, DeChambeau’s tee shot sailed left. He asked for relief for line of sight but was told no, and from a bent-over stance under a tree branch with a terrible lie, he had to hit it into the bunker short and right of the green.

His third shot from the sand was perfect, settling a couple feet below the hole. He knocked in the putt, and the U.S. Open title was his again.

