Bryson DeChambeau loses deal with Bridgestone after jump to LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau has lost another major sponsor.

DeChambeau split with longtime sponsor Bridgestone on Tuesday, according to Golf.com. The move comes after DeChambeau jumped ship from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series.

“The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments,” Bridgestone said in a statement to Golf.com. “In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.”

DeChambeau has been with Bridgestone since he first turned pro in 2016, and he signed an extension with them in 2020. He will still play with a Bridgestone ball this week at the British Open, but he is no longer under contract with the company.

DeChambeau is the latest LIV Golf member to lose sponsorships after joining the Saudi Arabian-backed startup. DeChambeau — who said he was paid more than $125 million to play in the league — lost his deal with Rocket Mortgage in June. Lee Westwood lost his 14-year deal with UPS because of his involvement, and Phil Mickelson’s deal with Callaway Golf has been paused.

DeChambeau first joined the LIV Golf series in Portland, which marked the second event in the series. He is no longer allowed to play in PGA Tour events, but the Royal and Ancient Golf Club has allowed DeChambeau and others to compete in the British Open this week. DeChambeau is listed at +6,600 on BetMGM to win at St. Andrews, the same odds as Tiger Woods and well behind favorite Rory McIlroy.