Bryson DeChambeau’s Long Drive Championship quest might be a freak show to some but it's great to watch

Six days ago the golfing world went potty when Bryson DeChambeau smashed what one commentator described as an “absurd” 417-yard drive on the par-five fifth at Whistling Straits, leaving the Californian just 72 yards to a pin which was still a good 300 yards away for his three Ryder Cup playing companions.

“Oh that’s not real!” gasped an incredulous Nick Dougherty, commentating on Sky Sports, after the shot caught out camera operators, landing in an entirely different postcode to the one in which they were expecting it to land. “That is unbelievable!”

The truth is, though, it was very real. And entirely believable.

DeChambeau (who duly notched an eagle on that hole and ended up scoring 2.5 points out of a possible 3 as the USA romped to a resounding 19-9 victory over Europe) had been gearing up specifically for just such a shot.

The Californian raised eyebrows when he admitted in the build-up to last week that he had “wrecked” his hands preparing for this week’s Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships in Mesquite, Nevada.

It was an admission which said a lot about the 28-year-old’s priorities. But DeChambeau was unrepentant. And why should he apologise?

The Californian hardly let his country down in Wisconsin, and anyway he openly admits he prefers the more energised, festival-style atmosphere of long drive to the sometimes staid, and certainly more high-pressure atmosphere found in professional golf.

“It's more of an ‘arena’ environment with massive speakers pumping music and energy drinks to get you amped up," explained DeChambeau of the competition's set-up, which sees each player hit ‘sets’ of six golf balls against three other competitors, with the top scoring players advancing through to the next round.

“It’s not necessarily playing against the golf course," he said. "I’m trying to be faster [in ball speed] than that guy. It's a head-to-head competition, which I personally like and enjoy.

"It's totally different from the environment on Tour. I appreciate and respect that environment, but the long drive environment is tailored more to what I like to do because you can say things and do things that are a little different than out here.”

He certainly looks to be enjoying himself in Nevada. DeChambeau has already pummelled five drives past the 400-yard mark this week en route to the final 32 of the competition (on Wednesday, his best drive ‘only’ travelled 355 yards but was into a headwind).

And whether he goes on to win the title on Friday or not - Kyle Berkshire, the reigning world No 1 long driver, may have something to say about that - DeChambeau’s mere presence in the desert has got people talking. And watching. The livestream of the event on Tuesday crashed the event’s scoreboard and server.

There are, of course, those who write off long driving contests as Happy Gilmore-style freak-shows; who argue it has as much to do with ‘real’ golf as hitting a putt through a rotating windmill at your local crazy golf course.

Perhaps. But when DeChambeau is driving the green on the opening [par-four] hole of his Ryder Cup singles match against Sergio Garcia then nailing the putt for eagle, or when Rory McIlroy admits to remodelling one of the finest swings in golf to try to match the Californian’s distance, it is difficult to deny the impact his relentless quest for more speed, more power and more yardage is having on the game.

Is it disrespectful? Hardly. If DeChambeau can hit the ball over 400 yards off the tee, within the regulations, and win golf tournaments, more power to his elbow. Until the powers-that-be curb the power-hitters via equipment regs or course design, he has every right to push the boundaries. And we will watch.

Because for all the talk about how slowly DeChambeau plays, or how annoying his ‘Mad Scientist’ moniker is, there is something undeniably compelling about watching someone try to hammer the ball into next week. Particularly someone who is so unapologetic about it. DeChambeau currently averages 190.72mph ball speed off the tee during PGA Tour competitions. He reckons he is capable of 214mph.

Berkshire is certainly appreciative of his efforts. “What he’s doing is wonderful for the sport,” the former world champion argued on Wednesday. “He took a big leap of faith and put himself in a vulnerable position to compete out here and he’s backed it up with his performance. He’s doing the PGA Tour really proud.”

And his chances of making it to Friday’s final shootout? “I think Bryson has a gear we haven’t seen yet. I expect we will see him close to 220mph ball speed.”

Q&A: can the 'long drive' become part of the sport?

What is 'long drive'?

Exactly what it says on the tin. Long drive is a competitive sport in which the goal is to hit the golf ball the furthest off a tee.

Is it professional?

The top players do play professionally in various events and competitions.

How far can they hit it?

Professional long drivers can average over 356 yards in competition, compared with 305 yard averages from the top PGA Tour drivers.

Is the equipment the same?

Sort of. In November 2016, to align themselves with the standard rules of golf, the World Long Drive Association reduced the maximum permitted shaft length of the driver to 48 in. Long drive professionals used to use shafts exceeding 55in.

The shafts are usually extremely stiff with a high kick point or bend point for a lower trajectory relative to the swing, and a lower torque, meaning the club will not twist as much.

Clubheads must also stay within certain guidelines, although the loft on the head of a long drive club is much lower than an average professional would use, sometimes around 4 or 5 degrees, as opposed to 9-9.5, to reduce back spin.

What are the rules?

The format sees each golfer hit six golf balls in one set against three other competitors. Golfers receive a score of 200, 100, 50 or 25 based on where they rank in distance compared to the others. In making the cut from 64 to 32 on Wednesday, for instance, DeChambeau finished in first with the longest drives in three of his five sets, and finished in second in the other two.

Can DeChambeau win?

Probably not, although he has defied expectations so far. Reigning world No 1 Kyle Berkshire reckons the Californian is a serious threat. “If he comes out and wins a set or two [in the final 32 on Thursday], which I think he can do, especially getting so many balls in play, he absolutely has a great chance to advance [to Friday’s final round when the surviving eight are cut down to the final four and then a head-to-head match for the world title].”