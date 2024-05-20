Bryson DeChambeau leads LIV golfers at PGA Championship. Here is how 11 who made cut fared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dustin Johnson found his driver Sunday and the LIV golfer left the PGA Championship feeling a lot better about his game than he did after a lost week at the Masters.

Johnson shot a five-under 66 at Valhalla Golf Club to finish the weekend at 6-under. He opened with a 73 and had to shoot a 3-under 68 Friday to make the cut on the number, a round that included four birdies in his final seven holes.

"With eight holes to go I was three over par on Friday," the Jupiter resident said. "Battled just to make the cut. Saturday was a bit of a struggle. Today was a little easier of a day. Just drove it a little bit better.

"I've just been struggling with the driver. It's just me, myself. And this course is just all about driving. It's fairly generous but you have to hit the fairways. I didn't do enough of that the first two days."

Bryson DeChambeau, though, outplayed all the LIV golfers in the field. He shot a 64 and sunk a birdie on the 72nd hole to tie for the lead at 20-under.

Bryson DeChambeau of the Crushers reacts after his putt lipped out on the seventh green during the final round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral.

But DeChambeau had to settle for runner-up when Xander Schauffele also birdied No. 18 for his first major championship.

LIV has had golfers finish first or second in three of the last six majors.

Dean Burmester, who started the final round in ninth place, shot a 70 for a four-day total of 12-under 272. Bermester tied for 12th.

Brooks Koepka equaled Johnson's 66 for the final round. Koepka closed the tournament at 9-under 275. Johnson and Lucas Herbert were 6-under. Herbert started the day in ninth place but stumbled to a 74 Sunday.

LIV had 16 golfers in the PGA Championship, 11 surviving the cut.

Johnson was happy to see so many logos representing LIV teams at a major.

"You always want the best players in the world all playing together," he said. "I think the more you see that the better golf is. The guys who are here deserves to be here and it shows."

How other LIV golfers fared at PGA Championship

Joaquin Niemann had his best round of the championship Sunday with a 67. After opening with a 73 he finished 7-under.

Patrick Reed was 5-under after a closing 69.

Talor Gooch also shot a 69 Sunday to finish 4-under.

Tyrrell Hatton and Cam Smith both shot 73, had their worst rounds of the tournament, and both finished 3-under.

Martin Kaymer had the third highest score of the day (76) to finish even par.

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf writer for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

