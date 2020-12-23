Bryson DeChambeau keeps pushing past 200 mph ball speed; Rickie Fowler jokes he ‘might have sniffed 174’

The speed competition, for better or worse, continues to make headlines as 2020 comes to a close.

Golfweek’s Adam Woodard recently ran down a list of Bryson DeChambeau’s biggest drives of the year, which included his amazing 428-yard bomb-turned-bogey during the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Although there’s currently a lull in the schedule — tournament play begins again in January — DeChambeau continues to make things interesting during the holiday break.

Earlier this week, DeChambeau posted a clip on his Instagram page about pushing past ball speeds of 200 mph. This isn’t anything new, as he was clocked at 211 mph on a FlightScope X3 launch monitor screen this October in a video that showed he was carrying his driver over 400 yards.

It’s almost as much fun to watch the comments after one of DeChambeau’s posts. On the one above, Rickie Fowler chimed in:

“I think I might have sniffed 176 today🤷🏽‍♂️”

Of course, DeChambeau’s obsession with tinkering has led to some pretty incredible snapshots over the last year.

Another one came on Tuesday, as Bryson held an hour-long IG session which included a chat with buddy and prominent actor Chris Pratt. During the discussion, DeChambeau and long-drive star Kyle Berkshire took huge cuts.

Using the 48-inch driver he’s yet to unleash on Tour, DeChambeau said he got 146.9 mph clubhead speed. Berkshire got up to 150.

Watch the entire sequence unfold:

