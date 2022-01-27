Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth battle health issues and miss cut at Farmers

SAN DIEGO – It was a rough day at Torrey Pines for one of the week’s marquee groups.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth dealt with separate health issues during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Grimacing and flexing his left wrist – and on a few occasions dramatically releasing the club with one hand – DeChambeau slugged his way to a 72 that led to a missed cut. Two weeks ago, he cited left wrist soreness as the reason for an early-week withdrawal from the Sony Open. When he spoke to reporters later that week, he said that he’d been dealing with the issue for nearly a month because of “all this speed training and whatnot, that has definitely been taking a toll on the actual muscular structure.” At the time, he said he visited his trainer in Denver, felt better and was “happy to have it all taken care of.”

DeChambeau didn’t show any ill effects in the opening round on the North Course, where he shot a 2-under 70 and seemed to be swinging at full speed. For the second consecutive day, he hit just five of 14 fairways and hacked out of some of the thickest rough players will see all season. The injury also didn’t seem to affect his distance – he ranked second in the field (325.4 yards) and on Thursday hit seven drives longer than 325 yards.

DeChambeau declined an interview request after the round, saying on his way to the clubhouse, “I’m not going to talk about that today.”

He is scheduled to compete next week at the Asian Tour’s Saudi International.

Spieth, meanwhile, was having his own problems.

Feeling ill for the past week, he went to the hospital Wednesday night because of a stomach bug. He didn’t withdraw from the event and shot a second-round 78, ending his Tour-best streak of 20 consecutive events without a missed cut. Asked about his health after Round 2, he said that he felt “awful” and was headed to pick up more antibiotics after speaking with his doctor.

This is the first of four consecutive starts for Spieth, who is in the field for next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am as well as the Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational.

The third member of the star-studded group didn’t fare much better, even if he didn’t have any health concerns. After an opening 66, Rickie Fowler was 10 shots worse on Day 2 and missed the cut by one.