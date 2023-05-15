Bryson DeChambeau interview: I was eating anything and everything – my diet was cutting short my life

Bryson DeChambeau playing in the LIV Golf event in Adelaide - Bryson DeChambeau interview: My diet was cutting my life short – but I don't like vegetables - Getty Images/Brenton Edwards

The message from the medics to Bryson DeChambeau was stark. If he did not abandon his “Incredible Bulk” experiment and start to eat healthily, then never mind a long and fruitful career, his life itself might be cut short.

However, there was a problem. Vegetables. DeChambeau did not like the taste…

The 29-year-old is a forever fascinating figure. Granted, the American’s celebrity is not what it was in the “freak show” period around the pandemic that saw him pile on almost three stone and win the 2020 US Open in a hail of bombs. But in his first UK interview since he promised to upend the game, DeChambeau re-emphasised his penchant for the absurd.

How can a character formerly known as “The Scientist” - who became famous for an approach so meticulous he would spray his golf balls with water in practice to emulate wet conditions - be so slapdash when it came to nutrition? In short, the crusade for those extra kilos which would lead to extra swing speed, outweighed common sense.

What was he digesting? “Anything and everything,” DeChambeau told Telegraph Sport. “And I just thought a lot of protein, a lot of carbs, you know. But there were a lot of refined sugars that was not good for the body. They [the medics] did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome and I was super inflamed. So they said, if you want to live a longer life, you definitely have to change your diet, because your gut’s not liking what's going on. So I did.”

In truth, it was not that simple. With DeChambeau, it rarely is. A hand complaint, a niggling hip and a general sense of poorly-being persuaded him to go for that MOT. This was 11 months ago, just after he was forced to pull out of the US PGA Championship following surgery on his broken hamate in his left hand. It took him a few months to find the chef who would change his culinary outlook and, most probably, save his career.

“She was able to give me the vegetables and fruit that I need without making it taste bad,” he said. “Because that was a part of - eating vegetables and not liking the taste. But when she cooked she was able to make it taste really good, not like a vegetable. I was like, ‘well, okay, all right, I can do this’.

“And so she continued to keep feeding me the vegetables without me knowing. And sure enough, every week now I've got over 30 vegetables in my body without me even knowing. She can even make me snacks that are compliant. I feel great. My energy levels are really good, I'm able to heal a lot quicker. I think I look a little better, too.”

Who would ever have thunk it? And who would ever have suspected that his eye-watering gym work-outs and sessions in the range, when he would hurl his driver at the ball like Captain Caveman clubbing a woolly mammoth, might have taken a toll on his body?

“It could have done, I mean inflammation is the leading cause of disease and injury and anything like that, right? The less inflammation you have, the better your body hopefully can respond. So there's no way to truly know if that was it.

"But you know, over the course of time swinging it really hard in hot and cold temperatures wasn't the best way to go. So in the UK, if you're trying to speed train in the cold, be careful as somebody who knows and has maybe experienced problems. You know, there were times when I was suffering and saying, ‘man I don't know what I'm gonna feel like when I come back. But there was always light at the end of the tunnel and there's now no issues.”

‘I don’t know where I’m gonna hit it today’

Before this week’s USPGA Championship at Oak Hill, DeChambeau is sounding chipper. After a woeful run - easily the worst of his career - he sensed an improved result at the LIV event in Tulsa and on Sunday he duly finished in a tie for fifth behind Dustin Johnson, his best placing this year. DeChambeau did not wish to talk about LIV and litigation, or even about the rankings and recriminations, but instead wanted to explain what established him as a revolutionary in the first place.

He has inevitably heard all the chatter that joining the Saudi-funded circuit - with a reported £100 million signing-on fee last June - blunted his edge and softened his bludgeon. But to his mind nothing could be further from the truth.

“You have no idea how frustrating it's been,” he said. “I’ve been pretty much metaphorically banging my head against the wall every day, saying to myself over and over ‘I can't figure it out. I can't figure it out. I can't figure it out.’ It's been really brutal and I don't know how I coped at times. I just kept moving through time, I guess, playing a lot of video games, watching a lot of TV, just trying to get my mind off of it when stuff was not well.”

It should be remembered that before the Sheikhs’ tanks rolled on golf’s previously pristine lawns to blast inexhaustible petro-dollars at the unsuspecting and seemingly impenetrable clubhouse, it was DeChambeau threatening to tear down the cosey shebang. He was the antidote to the game’s PGA Tour Covid malaise, producing ball-speeds topping 200mph and launching drives that strained the distance finders and reclassified the boundaries.

Bryson DeChambeau during his BMW Championship victory - Bryson DeChambeau interview: My diet was cutting my life short – but I don't like vegetables - Shutterstock/Tannen Maury

So great was his impact that Rory McIlroy confessed to unwisely trying to emulate the burly Californian. The galleries were in rapture, bellowing for big hits.

“It was wild and a lot of fun. But the expectations were sky high and there were many times when I was like ‘man I don't know where I'm gonna hit it today, I only know that it’s going a long way’. And that was a bit scary. But luckily I was able to piece it together and play some decent golf to go fourth in the world and compete to a level that I knew I could. But I never won with my A game, if I'm being completely honest.”

Not even Winged Foot, at his major breakthrough where he prevailed by six shots. “I was driving it everywhere that week. Everywhere. I just took advantage of a strategy which nobody else had thought about - that distance was going to be a huge advantage there. I was able to hit it into the rough and have a wedge out of there ending on the green. Pretty much with no penalty. It seemed easy and I putted my lights out. I found the weakness and exposed it.”

Bryson DeChambeau with the US Open trophy - Bryson DeChambeau interview: My diet was cutting my life short – but I don't like vegetables - Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

He was not content. Understandably, he adored aspects of his new-found strength, but the DeChambeau of a few years kept crying out when others declared that he would soon be winning every tournament.

“Yeah, if I had the repeatability of 2018, I would have. I just didn't. I couldn't figure out exactly what that sequencing was. I won four times in ‘18, but it should have been a lot more. I found something that few players have found and gotten into those sequences that allowed me to be incredibly repeatable. I felt like every day, I was painting pictures on the course, a little cut there, a little draw here, hitting it close to everything. But I never knew what I was actually doing. Oh, it feels very, very good, but then came 2019 and I had to ask myself why?”

The answers were not forthcoming and as the holy grail disappeared ever further into his background, DeChambeau ripped it all up. “Everything had kind of gone for a ride and I got so frustrated. I'm like, ‘you know what, screw it, I'm just going to try to defy the changes sequence and figure it out’. From there, I fell into a great pattern for a brief spell… the US Open, the Arnold Palmer [Invitational], the Rocket Mortgage [Classic]. But then after that, it just kind of deteriorated and I could never get it really back to what it should have been. Then came the injuries and the poor health.”

‘I’m telling you – I’m trending’

DeChambeau has no remorse. “In life, if you ever regret something, it means you did something really bad. I don't regret going down the road because, ultimately, it only taught me what was going on. Look, it's golf. It's not like it's a life or death situation. There are times where if it's a life or death situation, yeah, you can regret certain things. You know, like not spending more time with my father is something that I wish I could have done more.

“Could I have done things differently in golf in 2020? Sure. But I didn't know at the time. If somebody would have been there to help me and direct me in a better direction… well, that would have been awesome. But it just didn't happen that way. You know, hitting it farther was just a part of the journey and: a) it was a lot of fun, and b) it helped me figure out a bit of the sequence.”

DeChambeau does not wish to talk about the alterations he has made to his backroom staff with the position of Mike Schy, his long-term coach, under increased speculation, but he did refer to “a lot of adjustments in my team that have helped me point towards the right place again”.

Bryson DeChambeau playing in LIV Golf's Singapore event - Bryson DeChambeau interview: My diet was cutting my life short – but I don't like vegetables - AP/Doug DeFelice

With his father, Jon, who died from complications from diabetes in November aged 63, he is more circumspect, not allowing his grief to play an overarching role in the narrative of his slump.

“It was not easy for a couple months. The nice part about it was that he was in a lot of pain, and he’s in a better place now. I know that has given me a lot of comfort.”

Competitively, DeChambeau has recovered his mojo and clearly believes that, after Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson finished in a tie for second at the Masters, he can be the superstar to fly the LIV flag in upstate New York. “I’m loving the extra time LIV gives us and I’m so thrilled about the charitable things that I’ll soon be launching.

“Golf wise, I am really pumped up with all the big events coming up in the summer. I have lost weight, but I haven't lost speed in my neuromuscular. The neurons have stayed the same, the nervous system has stayed the same and the muscle density hasn't changed. I’m telling you, I’m trending, and if I can get that mix of 2018 and 2020 then I’ll be difficult to beat on my day. I'm finally in a place where I feel I can play elite golf again.”

