Bryson DeChambeau in the hunt, David Horsey leads at Saudi International
After missing the cut in his previous two appearances in Saudi Arabia, David Horsey is leading the way at the Saudi International.
The 35-year-old Englishman was on 59 watch after beginning the event on a roll. He began his round with two birdies and then went on a roll after the turn. He began the back nine with five straight birdies, adding two more on 16 and 17 to sign for a 61 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
“It’s a shock, actually,” Horsey said, according to the European Tour. “I’ve been playing rubbish the last couple of weeks. Didn’t feel like I controlled my ball the first two events.
“Had a conversation with a pal back home last night, talking a few things through and suggested something that I work on away from the tournament. I thought, well, can’t get any worse, so I may as well try it and here we are.”
Horsey missed the cut in his last two events, a T-67 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a T-89 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
One shot behind Horsey is Stephen Gallacher who birdied five of his last six holes take solo second after Round 1. Bernd Wiesberger shot a bogey-free 64 to claim third. Five golfers including Bryson DeChambeau sit T-4 at 5 under. The reigning U.S. Open winner began his round with a bogey on 11 but rattled off three birdies in four holes to complete his first nine. He added four more birdies on the front nine to finish 5-under 65.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and 13 others including Lee Westwood and Tyrell Hatton sit T-17 is at 3 under.