Bryson DeChambeau is HUGE -- why isn't anyone asking the obvious question?

Because I'm enjoying playing golf these days and it's one of the few sports that's back in action now, I've been watching quite a bit of the PGA Tour lately.

And the big -- and I mean literally BIG -- story is Bryson DeChambeau. And while a lot of us are constantly trying to lose weight, this guy has climbed to No. 2 on the money list by gaining strength and weight.

A lot of weight. You can find stories saying he's put on 40 pounds since last season and many who say he added "at least 20 pounds of muscle" during the Tour's three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

You know, I've often heard these stories of athletes adding several pounds of muscle in a short amount of time but most people in the body-building business will tell you that adding 25 pounds of muscle in an entire year is extremely difficult.

And this man added 20 in three months? That's a lot of protein shakes.

This is a player who once won the NCAA title and the U.S. Amateur in the same season at 200 pounds. He's now somewhere around 240 and after his win in Detroit last weekend, listed as No. 1 on the tour in driving distance at 323 yards.

DeChambeau has always been a controversial player on tour because he's quirky and plays differently than most of his counterparts. All of his clubs, even his wedges, are the same length and he uses a single-plane swing. He's been nicknamed "The Mad Scientist" because of his analytical approach to the game. As a fan of the late Moe Norman, I've always appreciated that.

He's gotten stronger, he says, because of his work with strength guru Greg Roskopf and his MAT, Muscle Activation Technique.

OK. But let's get real for a moment.

I'm sure that the MAT program is pretty good, but why isn't anybody questioning this almost unbelievably rapid weight and strength gain?

Man, if he showed up these days at spring training for a Major League Baseball team with this sort of body transformation, the accusations would be flying in his direction.

Story continues

I remember a couple of decades ago when sportswriters were accused of burying their heads in the sand or just covering up for baseball players and their possible reasons for their suddenly imposing physical presence. But we've come a long way since those days.

The PGA says it tests for performance enhancing drugs, but I would assume somebody known as "The Mad Scientist" might possibly have access to substances that wouldn't show up in an average PED screen.

I have no evidence and have never met the man. I'm not accusing, I'm just asking -- how is this possible?

The only time I've seen rapid weight and strength gains like this were with athletes using some sort of supplements.

Is DeChambeau doing this without chemical help? If so, it's an incredible story.

Bryson DeChambeau is HUGE -- why isn't anyone asking the obvious question? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest