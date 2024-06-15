Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau’s golf equipment at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2

david dusek
·1 min read

A complete list of the golf equipment Bryson DeChambeau is using at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2:

DRIVER: Krank Formula Fire Pro (6 degrees), with LA Golf Bryson Series shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Krank Formula Fire (10, 13 degrees), with LA Golf Bryson Series shafts

IRONS: Avoda prototype (5-PW), with LA Golf Bryson Series shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 (45, 50, 56 and 60 degrees), with LA Golf Bryson Series shafts

PUTTER: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash

GRIPS: JumboMax UltraLight XL (full swing) / JumboMax JumboFlat 17 (putter)

