Bryson DeChambeau’s golf equipment at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2
A complete list of the golf equipment Bryson DeChambeau is using at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2:
DRIVER: Krank Formula Fire Pro (6 degrees), with LA Golf Bryson Series shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Krank Formula Fire (10, 13 degrees), with LA Golf Bryson Series shafts
IRONS: Avoda prototype (5-PW), with LA Golf Bryson Series shafts
WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 (45, 50, 56 and 60 degrees), with LA Golf Bryson Series shafts
PUTTER: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash
GRIPS: JumboMax UltraLight XL (full swing) / JumboMax JumboFlat 17 (putter)