Bryson DeChambeau gets earful of 'Brooksy' heckles again at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Lavner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers.

During a final-round 74 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that saw him drop from a share of second place into a tie for eighth, DeChambeau was taunted with calls of “Brooksy!” as he played the back nine at TPC Southwind. At one point, on the 12th green, a security guard told the group that he’d take a heightened interest in the hecklers, but it didn’t appear as though any fan was tossed.

DeChambeau was unavailable for comment after the round, but his playing partner, Harris English, said it was “unfortunate” that DeChambeau has to endure the jeers.

“It’s not real fair for them to call him ‘Brooksy’ a lot,” said English, who shot 73 and finished a shot out of the playoff. “It kind of sucks and obviously he hears it, and it affects him a little bit and he doesn’t like it, and I think that causes them to do it more. It just sucks that that’s out here right now, that they’re trying to irk people like that. It’s just unfortunate.”

Full-field scores from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The “Brooksy!” calls are a reference to DeChambeau’s ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka. At the Memorial in June, Koepka seemed to encourage the disruptive behavior, even offering beer to those fans who might have been thrown out.

Sunday marked the end of another controversy-filled week for DeChambeau, who earlier expressed no regrets about missing the Olympics because of a positive COVID-19 test. He said that he was unvaccinated and wouldn’t get the shot because the vaccine is not widely available in the U.S., a claim disputed by health experts. He didn’t speak to reporters during the first three rounds at TPC Southwind, choosing instead to only answer questions from the Tour’s rights-holders.

Recommended Stories

  • DeChambeau lets clubs do most of talking at TPC Southwind

    Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round. DeChambeau was apparently upset with several stories written about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine after he missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test.

  • Harris English holds on to lead after Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English leads with a score of 18-under heading into the final round.

  • Running in Memphis: Trying to beat clock, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau fail to beat WGC field

    Playing in the final pairing and racing against the clock Sunday in Memphis, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau failed to

  • Abraham Ancer of Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational

    When Abraham Ancer glanced at the scoreboard midway through his final round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational it was hard to imagine he'd be celebrating his first PGA Tour victory in a few hours. Third-round leader Harris English was at 20 under. “I said to (my caddie): `Harris is running away with it, I’ve got to make some birdies, I’ve got to make a move’,” Ancer said.

  • Ancer wins maiden title at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    Mexico's Abraham Ancer captured his maiden victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, triumphing with a birdie on the second hole of a three-way playoff. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)

  • Golf-Kim implodes with 13 on par-three hole at TPC Southwind

    Kim, playing in his first event since finishing in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics, was even par on the day when he stepped up to TPC Southwind's 155-yard 11th hole that features an island green. A three-times winner on the PGA Tour, Kim's tee shot sailed right of the island green. According to the PGA Tour, Kim's 13 marks the highest score recorded at TPC Southwind and is also the highest on a par-three on the PGA Tour, outside of the four majors, since 1983.

  • Si Woo Kim makes 13 on 155-yard hole at TPC Southwind

    Si Woo Kim had a forgettable end to his week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, making a 13 on a 155-yard hole.

  • Unlucky 13! Si Woo Kim cards highest recorded score at TPC Southwind on par 3

    Golfer Si Woo Kim put five consecutive shots into the water, scoring a 13 on the par 3 11th hole during the final round at TPC Southwind.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's sixth hole Sunday at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational was an erratic sequence

    Bryson DeChambeau par on the sixth hole of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitatonal was an erratic sequence.

  • Abraham Ancer wins three-way playoff at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the final round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer outlasted Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff to win.

  • Schoffel: Bowden stories are everywhere because he was always so giving

    Bobby Bowden had a gift for making people, even complete strangers, feel like they were the center of his universe.

  • Aidan Hutchinson Tabbed As The Second-Biggest 'Freak' In College Football

    Michigan Wolverines football DE Aidan Hutchinson is considered the second-biggest freak in college football.

  • Schenk seizes four-point lead at Barracuda Championship

    Adam Schenk closed with a birdie on 18 to score 11 points Saturday and take a four-point lead into the final round of the USPGA Tour's Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

  • Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen says NFL won't 'strong-arm' him into vaccination

    Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was recently on the NFL's COVID-19 list as a close contact. He has no plan to get the vaccine. Here's why.

  • DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBTQ+ Community After Removal From Multiple Fests

    Rapper initially apologized on August 2nd after making homophobic remarks and comments about people living with HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud Miami last month

  • French marathon runner sparks sportsmanship row by knocking over water bottles - then running off with last one

    A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.

  • Bol with a dunk vs the Miami Heat

    Bol (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 08/08/2021

  • Tony Zhang Gives An Update On His Southwest Airlines Trade

    On July 9, Tony Zhang recommended a bullish options trade in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV). Since then the stock has been trading flat so he suggested some changes on the Friday's edition of CNBC's "Options Action". Back in July, he bought the September $52.50 call for $3 and sold the July $56 call for 60 cents. The July call has now expired and he is holding the September $52.50 call, with an entry price of $2.40. Zhang thinks that both technical and fundamental thesis are still standing so

  • Motorcyclist dies after Westport crash Sunday. Kansas City police have man in custody

    Kansas City police are investigating the driver of a Nissan Maxima for possible impairment after an accident led to the 42nd crash fatality this year.