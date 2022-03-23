Bryson DeChambeau’s first drive back on PGA Tour at 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play ended up in a tent

He’s back.

Bryson DeChambeau is making his first start on the PGA Tour since the Farmers Insurance Open in January after working through injuries to his left hand and hip.

Wednesday is the first set of matches of this week’s 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, and DeChambeau drew Richard Bland, who’s making his first appearance in the event and averages 292 yards off the tee at 49-years-old.

Well, on the first tee, DeChambeau pulled driver on the par-4 and flared it out to the right. After taking a few bounces, his ball ended up in a tent.

Just how he drew it up.

Bryson's first swing on tour since January pic.twitter.com/qgJesCtzLH — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) March 23, 2022

If you remember, Rory McIlroy put a ball in someone’s pool at this event last season.

After taking a free drop, DeChambeau scrambled to make bogey and halve the hole.