Don't worry, Nick Faldo will (probably) keep his clothes on at Augusta National

As if the 2020 Masters Tournament could get any weirder, fans will need to keep an eye out for a naked Sir Nick Faldo this week at Augusta National.

OK — for numerous reasons, including a key legal one — that probably won’t happen.

The legendary golfer and CBS announcer, however, laid that promise out on the table on Monday.

That’s how confident he is that Bryson DeChambeau won’t be able to drive the green at No. 1 — a 455-yard uphill par-4.

"Bryson will not be driving the first at 445," Faldo said Monday, via Golf Digest. "If he does, I will leap out my tower and run around naked round Augusta National.”

DeChambeau — the seven-time Tour winner — has shocked the golf world with his increased size and distance in recent months. He quickly became one of the longest hitters on Tour, and was easily outdriving both Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods during their practice round at Augusta National on Monday.

He led the Tour in driving distance last season while averaging 322.1 yards off the tee, and has already upped that number by more than 20 yards already this season.

Though he’s sure to break out some bombs at the Masters, driving the green on the opening hole likely isn’t in the cards.

Thankfully for everyone involved, both at the course and at home, that means Faldo will keep his clothes on all week. Still, Jim Nantz offered some production tips to their producer Lance Barrow just in case.

"Well, Lance, you were trying to figure out where to position your cameras," Nantz said, via Golf Digest. "And you said we were going to find out, come Thursday. Maybe we just found out we might want to have one close by the 18th tower."

That, though, is too close for Faldo.

"Do it from a distance," Faldo fired back. "One of the cameras at the 15th, please."

Hey, at least they have a plan.

