Bryson DeChambeau drives par-4 first hole Sunday at Ryder Cup, makes eagle against Sergio Garcia

For months Bryson DeChambeau has been the target of rowdy galleries, largely in part due to his rivalry with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka.

But this week at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, the American fans have rallied around the bulked-up bomber, and he gave the fans something to cheer about early during his Sunday singles match against Team Europe’s all-time leading scorer, Sergio Garcia.

On the first hole, a 373-yard par-4, the 2020 U.S. Open champion ripped a drive 354 yards, leaving a 41 foot putt for eagle to open the match. DeChambeau, being the showman that he is, walked off the tee box with his putter raised in the air. He’s the lone player to drive the green this week.

Ryder Cup: Scores | How to watch | Updates

DeChambeau would of course make the eagle putt to rile up the fans even more.