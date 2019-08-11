Bryson DeChambeau derided for agonising slow play at the Northern Trust Open

Bryson DeChambeau's deliberate routines have infuriated his fellow pros - Getty Images North America

Bryson DeChambeau, golf's self-styled 'mad scientist', is facing fierce criticism from fellow professionals for his slow play at the Northern Trust Open in New Jersey.

Video footage of DeChambeau taking more than two minutes to line up at eight-foot putt drew widespread derision, and he spent similar time pacing off a 70-yard pitch later in his second round.

Eddie Pepperell labelled the American a 'single-minded twit' while Ian Poulter implied DeChambeau was one of the players who 'continually disrespect their fellow pros and continue to break the rules without a conscience'.

When asked for his response, DeChambeau defended his pre-shot calculations by telling reporters: "When people start talking to me about slow play and how I'm killing the game, I'm doing this and that to the game, that is complete and utter you-know-what."

Physics graduate DeChambeau's scientific methods include his irons and wedges being equal length and 'vector putting' on the greens by consulting a yardage book.

Golf's slow play scourge has been high on the agenda since Brooks Koepka grew visibly impatient with JB Holmes in the final round of last month's Open Championship.

The rules of golf state a player should take no more than 40 seconds from the time it becomes their turn to play. PGA Tour officials can put slow groups 'on the clock' as a warning and issue fines, but there are now calls for the Tour to administer penalty strokes.

Sky Sports commentator and 2002 USPGA Champion Rich Beem said: "As a member, I'm outraged you can tolerate this. You talk about 'protecting the field', then protect it by penalizing/disqualifying this type of behaviour. Enough!"

Former world No 1 Luke Donald implored golf's authorities to act fast saying: "Slow play in golf isn’t anything new - but nowadays with social media, TV etc it’s just being exposed to a new level. This seems like the perfect time to do something about it!"

Lee Westwood tweeted that slow play was 'ruining the game of golf' while Rory McIlroy also claimed a culture of multiple warnings was treating players like children.