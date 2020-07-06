Bryson DeChambeau continues climb up Official World Golf Ranking

Bryson DeChambeau has played each of the first four events upon the PGA Tour’s return to competition, and each week has progressed in the Official World Golf Ranking.

With his victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, DeChambeau bumped up three spots, to No. 7.

Even before the Tour’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeChambeau was making marked improvements in the ranking. Thanks to three consecutive top-5 finishes, DeChambeau moved from 18th to 13th. And then came the 91-day break, and an OWGR freeze.

Since the resumption of play, it’s been continued success as he looks to improve upon a career best of fifth in the world.

Event finish owgr Charles Schwab Challenge T-3 12th RBC Heritage T-8 11th Travelers Championship T-6 10th Rocket Mortgage Classic Win 7th

With his runner-up finish at Detroit Golf Club, Matthew Wolff moved 49 spots to 59th. Kevin Kisner’s solo-third was good for three-spot improvement, to 35th.

Will Zalatoris won the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship on Saturday. He vaulted 100 spots to 172nd.

While there was a lot of jockeying inside the top 10, no one jumped in or fell out. Of note, however, Webb Simpson's tie for eighth in Michigan moved him to fourth, a career high.

Here’s the current top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking, in order, entering this week’s Workday Charity Open: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Simpson (up 2), Justin Thomas (down 1), Brooks Koepka (down 1), DeChambeau (up 3), Patrick Cantlay (up 1), Patrick Reed (down 2) and Adam Scott (down 2).

Tiger Woods, who has yet to compete since the PGA Tour’s return, remained in 14th position.