Bryson DeChambeau compared the PGA Tour vs. LIV situation to two pizza shops and Twitter had a field day
- Bryson DeChambeauAmerican professional golfer
Bryson DeChambeau is generally known for two things: the long ball and his brains. Science is embedded into the way he plays golf, including his clubs and green-reading process.
But, when asked to explain the situation between the PGA Tour and LIV, he boiled it down to a pizza shop analogy. And not a very good one, to be fair.
DeChambeau made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, just a day after Greg Norman’s appearance where, among other things, he confirmed Tiger Woods received an offer from LIV in the ballpark of $700-$800 million. The 2020 U.S. Open champion had this to say about LIV’s disturbance in the world of golf:
Bryson went on Tucker Carlson tonight, and it appears that he believes he was formerly the PGA Tour’s … customer? pic.twitter.com/MQbHRA1u42
— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 3, 2022
Twitter reactions:
Bryson’s logic has the structural integrity of a paper airplane https://t.co/pt4iKZKJnl
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 3, 2022
this exact thought experiment has already played out in new york city and the result is $1 pizza, which has proven uniquely vulnerable to market forces, largely unprofitable, and palatable to most only when drunk. https://t.co/QEVwPFsYOG
— James Colgan (@jamescolgan26) August 3, 2022
Bryson is so insufferable. I’m not sure there’s another athlete in any sport more insufferable. https://t.co/G51rCgndex
— Tour Junkies (@Tour_Junkies) August 3, 2022
the scientist actually used the pizza analogy https://t.co/pXupCg29Rk
— Matthew Wiley (@wiley77) August 3, 2022
MY.
GOOD.
GRIEF. https://t.co/Qrhel8brsy
— Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) August 3, 2022
Bryson likening the PGA Tour to a pizza shop.
Norman spewing nonsense about LPGA sponsorship.
Davis Love imagining a boycott.
The boys are OFF their rockers! Thrilled to be at Muirfield this week watching the Women's Open.
— Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) August 3, 2022
I have nothing against LIV at all but Bryson isn’t helping their argument here 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ic0E7YIW7D
— Richie Barnes (@R_Barnes407) August 3, 2022
I like Bryson more than most folks but this is just preposterous https://t.co/ziJgrA5M82
— Jack Bushman (@JackBushman2) August 3, 2022
