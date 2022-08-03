Bryson DeChambeau compared the PGA Tour vs. LIV situation to two pizza shops and Twitter had a field day

Bryson DeChambeau is generally known for two things: the long ball and his brains. Science is embedded into the way he plays golf, including his clubs and green-reading process.

But, when asked to explain the situation between the PGA Tour and LIV, he boiled it down to a pizza shop analogy. And not a very good one, to be fair.

DeChambeau made an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, just a day after Greg Norman’s appearance where, among other things, he confirmed Tiger Woods received an offer from LIV in the ballpark of $700-$800 million. The 2020 U.S. Open champion had this to say about LIV’s disturbance in the world of golf:

Bryson went on Tucker Carlson tonight, and it appears that he believes he was formerly the PGA Tour’s … customer? pic.twitter.com/MQbHRA1u42 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 3, 2022

Bryson likening the PGA Tour to a pizza shop.

Norman spewing nonsense about LPGA sponsorship.

Davis Love imagining a boycott. The boys are OFF their rockers! Thrilled to be at Muirfield this week watching the Women's Open. — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) August 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek