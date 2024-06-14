Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘BAD’ yardage book a closed case of lost and found at U.S. Open

PINEHURST, N.C. – It’s always something with Bryson DeChambeau.

If he’s not putting his foot in his mouth or saying something outlandish then he’s usually got some new-fangled training aid or piece of equipment he’s testing. On Thursday, DeChambeau lost his yardage book ahead of the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s No. 2 Course.

DeChambeau, arguably the player most devoted to data, guessed his yardage book, with his initials “BAD” on the cover, dropped out of his pocket in a courtesy car on the way to the 10th tee.

“Definitely it’s a bit of a comfort thing. It’s not a superstitious thing, but losing it was — that’s the first time I’ve done that in a long time. I just left it in the car,” he said. “Usually I’m not going into a car before playing my round. Must have fallen out when I got out. Is what it is.”

It didn’t seem to cause a problem for DeChambeau, who carded a 3-under 67 in the first round and shared third place with Matthieu Pavon. He noted that his caddie carried a backup yardage book. And his copy did surface and was returned to him. Who was the Good Samaritan?

“Luckily I got it back thanks to the officers,” DeChambeau said.

Asked if all his secrets remained intact, he replied, “Everything. All the secrets.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek