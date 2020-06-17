Bryson DeChambeau backs up to hit driver on Harbour Town range

Bryson DeChambeau is now so long off the tee that he's apparently backing up as far as possible to keep his driver on the range.

Here he was Tuesday at Harbour Town ahead of this week's RBC Heritage:

Insane speed from @b_dechambeau Launching bombs and having to move to the very back of the range or it’d be in someone’s kitchen 360 yards away. Unbelievably impressive to witness 🔥🔥💣💣💣🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LPLdHrPsHR — Jonathan Yarwood (@JonathanYarwood) June 16, 2020

DeChambeau told reporters last week at Colonial that he's now generating so much speed and spin that he's employing a 5.5-degree driver, which is almost like teeing off with a really large, really forgiving putter.

He led the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in strokes gained: tee to green, launched seven drives of 350 yards or more, and finished just one shot of the eventual playoff between Collin Morikawa and champion Daniel Berger.

DeChambeau, who has two top-four finishes and two missed cuts in four starts on Hilton Head Island, tees off at 12:43 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Webb Simpson and Davis Love III.

