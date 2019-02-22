Bryson DeChambeau apologizes after cameras catch him damaging green during outburst at WGC-Mexico Championship

Bryson DeChambeau apologized on Friday after cameras caught the five-time PGA Tour winner damaging a green during the WGC-Mexico Championship.

"I want to apologize to my fans, fellow players and the staff at Chapultepec for my actions following the round yesterday," DeChambeau said. "I am an extremely passionate player and I am always working on ways to be better. I am certainly not perfect but I respect the grounds staff and the game of golf and am focused on working harder on this just like I do on my golf game."

DeChambeau struggled on Thursday, his four-over 75 leaving him 12 shots behind first-round leader Rory McIlroy. Most of the issues could be attributed to the flat stick, ranking 71st out of the 72-player field in strokes gained: putting on the day. The Mad Scientist channeled his frustration by slamming his putter into a green, an act that played out behind former PGA champ Rich Beem in a SkySports interview.

This is the second time in as many weeks DeChambeau, who is up to No. 5 in the world rankings, let his emotions ring out on a golf course. During the Genesis Open, the 25-year-old slammed his wedge into a bunker.

The incidents also resurfaced DeChambeau's outburst at the Carnoustie driving range during last summer's Open Championship.

In August Bryson admitted that he's a work in progress when it comes to restraining his temper, but that he ultimately hopes to harness it into something productive.

"That struggle. Absolutely. That struggle is what led me to this point," DeChambeau said at Ridgewood C.C. during the Northern Trust. "You know, that's the thing that people sometimes miss, is the fact that those moments when you're at your relatively speaking, lowest, are the times when you can learn the most."

