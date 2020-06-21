Bryson DeChambeau can't wait to let 'Kraken' out of its cage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – After a steady diet of tree-lined fairways and confined layouts, Bryson DeChambeau is looking forward to a time when he can stretch his legs on the PGA Tour. Until then, however, he’s pleased with his ability to adapt.

“On short courses I can still play good, even with my added length,” DeChambeau said. “Even though I couldn't use my length to my advantage this week, I was able to take care of some business and gave myself a chance at the title. The putts just didn't fall this week.”

DeChambeau closed with a 5-under 66 on Sunday at the RBC Heritage and was tied for eighth place when he completed his round despite not being able to unleash the “Kraken,” which is how he described his newfound distance off the tee.

DeChambeau arrived at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, which is played on a similarly short and narrow course, having packed on 20 pounds during quarantine and producing radar numbers that felt more like a long drive event. That added power was of little use at both Colonial and Harbour Town yet he posted consecutive top-10 finishes.

“It's good to try and learn how to adapt. This style golf course, albeit I love it, it doesn't fit my game,” DeChambeau said. “It's amazing I can still adapt and lower my ball speed and still have the same control and control my irons and make decent amount of strokes and still get the ball to go in the hole.”